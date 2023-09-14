Stray bullet kills 7-year-old girl in Karachi’s Sakhi Hasan

A seven-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a stray bullet on Thursday afternoon in the Buffer Zone area of Karachi, the police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Faisal Chachar, the body was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while CCTV footage from the crime site was obtained.

In a visit to the area alongside Rangers personnel, the official said the gunshot was fired by an armed suspect in the locality. “The suspect was allegedly running after a person with a gun in his hand,” he said.

The SSP also quoted the victim’s father as saying that the incident did not take place over resistance during a robbery.

“A four-member team headed by the Gulberg police superintendent has been constituted to probe the incident,” Chachar added.

Separately, Taimuria police officer Ghulam Murtaza told Dawn.com that the girl, identified as Maryam, was traveling in a car with her father when the incident occurred.

The officer said two bullet casings fired from separate pistols had been recovered from the spot for investigation. He added that the family appeared reluctant to lodge a first information report and the police were persuading them for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed grief over the minor girl’s death and directed the Karachi police chief to prepare a detailed report of the incident.