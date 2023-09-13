DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 13, 2023

Special court extends Imran’s, Qureshi’s judicial remand in cipher case till Sept 26

Umer Burney Published September 13, 2023 Updated September 13, 2023 01:10pm
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to media outside the Federal Judicial Complex on September 13. — Screengrab from video provided by author
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to media outside the Federal Judicial Complex on September 13. — Screengrab from video provided by author

A special court on Wednesday extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s judicial remand in the cipher case till September 26.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran from power.

Following the suspension of the PTI chairman’s three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case, it emerged that he had been in judicial remand in the cipher case, which was extended till September 13 last week.

The same day, Imran had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the appointment of Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge, to the special court established to hear cases filed under the Official Secrets Act.

The PTI has been criticising Judge Zulqarnain’s absence from the hearings, which sources in the judiciary said was due to his wife being sick and in critical condition.

Imran’s 14-day judicial remand expired on Tuesday, and as per the law ministry’s fresh notification issued the same day, Judge Zulqarnain had requested that proceedings be held in Attock jail “due to security reasons”.

Also yesterday, the IHC reserved its order on a petition challenging the conduct of the PTI chief’s trial in prison rather than in Islamabad.

Today, the special court resumed the proceedings after the law ministry’s notification expressed no objections to conducting the trial in Attock jail.

Strict security arrangements were made outside the Attock jail ahead of the hearing. The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) team and nine lawyers of Imran’s legal team were allowed inside the jail and were present during the in-camera hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, the former premier’s attendance was marked.

The court then extended Imran’s judicial remand for another 14 days, his lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha confirmed on X (formerly Twitter).

Subsequently, the court directed that Imran be presented again on September 26 and also directed the FIA to submit a challan in the case by then.

In another post on X, Panjotha the judge assured him that the hearing on Imran’s bail plea would be held tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, judge sahib should hear both sides’ arguments and make a decision,” he said.

Qureshi’s judicial remand extended

Meanwhile, Qureshi was presented before Judge Zulqarnain’s special court at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) upon the completion of his judicial remand.

However, there, the court officials informed him that the judge had gone to Attock jail for a hearing and said they would ask the judge if Qureshi could be allowed to return after marking his attendance.

At this, Qureshi asked the authorities why the judge had gone to Attock jail, to which he was informed that there was a hearing on Imran’s case.

Judge Zulqarnain then extended Qureshi’s judicial remand by the same period as well, directing him to be presented before the court again on September 26.

Speaking to reporters outside the FJC, Qureshi reiterated his support for the PTI chief and called for transparent elections to steer the country out of the current “economic, constitutional and political crises”.

Responding to a question, he said, “We never did treason against the country and will never do so. […] We can never even think of causing damage to Pakistan’s benefits.”

“I have such firm belief that […] there is a gallow in Adiala a few steps away from where I am detained… I am saying with confidence that I am loyal to this country, was and will remain so.

“And if I have done treason against this country, then I shall be hanged in that gallow. I will accept it.”

On his party, he said, “Imran Khan was the PTI chairman and is. There is no ambiguity on this.”

“I was invited and I went. I presented a point of view for Pakistan. I have prioritised Pakistan’s benefits,” the PTI leader added.

Qureshi further said, “We will have to think about Pakistan after setting aside our personal ego. […] We all will have to review our stances and plan of action so that Pakistan’s benefits are not hurt.”

Meanwhile, the PTI said it was an “extremely shameful act” to bring Qureshi to the court in handcuffs, saying that he had “been in politics for the past 40 years”.

“This time will also pass but history and the Pakistani people will never forget the faces involved in these heinous actions.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CJP’s legacy
Updated 13 Sep, 2023

CJP’s legacy

As Justice Bandial prepares to hang off his robes, the SC can hardly be described as having "sat back".
Torkham closure
13 Sep, 2023

Torkham closure

THE weeklong closure of the Torkham crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has had a detrimental effect on...
Mosquito mayhem
13 Sep, 2023

Mosquito mayhem

ANOTHER year, another monsoon and the menace of vector-borne diseases has many parts of the country in its grip....
G20 summit
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

G20 summit

If we want to be part of these global trade networks, we need to first address our internal inadequacies.
Status unclear
Updated 12 Sep, 2023

Status unclear

EVER since the president made it known that recent amendments to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act were enacted...
Duty on imports
12 Sep, 2023

Duty on imports

PAKISTAN’S interim government is reportedly contemplating the imposition of ‘prohibitive’ regulatory duties on...