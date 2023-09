At least 632 killed after 6.8 magnitude quake strikes Morocco: state TV

At least 632 people died and 329 were injured in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, state TV said, citing the Ministry of the Interior.

Of those injured, 51 were in critical condition, the ministry said, after the 6.8-magnitude quake that struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

“We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake,” Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old in Marrakesh, told AFP by telephone.

“I could see buildings moving. We don’t necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation. Then I went outside and there were a lot of people there.

People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught.“ “The power went out for 10 minutes, and so did the (telephone) network, but then it came back on,” he added. “Everyone decided to stay outside.”

Another 153 people were injured, it added.

‘Unbearable’ screams

Faisal Baddour, an engineer, said he felt the earthquake three times in his building.

“People went out into the street just after this total panic, and there are families who are still sleeping outside because we were so scared of the force of this earthquake,” he said. “It was as if a train was passing close to our houses.”

Frenchman Michael Bizet, 43, who owns three traditional riad houses in Marrakesh’s old town, told AFP that he had been in bed at the time of the quake.

“I thought my bed was going to fly away. I went out into the street half-naked and immediately went to see my riads. It was total chaos, a real catastrophe, madness,” he said.

The 43-year-old shared video of piles of rubble from collapsed walls in the streets.

Footage on social media also showed part of a minaret collapsed on Jemaa el-Fna square in the historic city.

People look at debris in the aftermath of an earthquake in Marrakech, Morocco September 9, 2023 in this screen grab from a social media video in this picture. — Reuters

An AFP correspondent saw hundreds of people flocking to the square to spend the night for fear of aftershocks, some with blankets while others slept on the ground.

Houda Outassaf, a local resident, told AFP he was walking around the square when the ground began to shake.

“It was a truly staggering sensation. We’re safe and sound, but I’m still in shock,” he said.

“I have at least 10 members of my family who died… I can hardly believe it, as I was with them no more than two days ago.” Fayssal Badour, another Marrakesh resident, told AFP he was driving when the earthquake hit.

“I stopped and realised what a disaster it was… The screaming and crying was unbearable,” he said.

The interior ministry said authorities have “mobilised all the necessary resources to intervene and help the affected areas”.

People gather on a street in Casablanca, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco on Saturday (Sep 9). — Reuters

The regional blood transfusion centre in Marrakesh has called on residents to donate blood for those injured.

In the town of Al-Haouz, near the epicentre of the quake, a family was trapped in the rubble after their house collapsed, local media reported.

Significant damage likely

“We heard screams at the time of the tremor,” a resident of Essaouira, 200 kilometres west of Marrakesh, told AFP.

“People are in the squares, in the cafes, preferring to sleep outside. Pieces of facades have fallen.”

The USGS PAGER system, which provides preliminary assessments on the impact of earthquakes, issued a red alert for economic losses, saying extensive damage is probable and the disaster is likely widespread.

Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response, according to the US government agency.

Internet connectivity was disrupted in Marrakesh due to power cuts, according to global internet monitor NetBlocks.

Moroccan media reported it was the most powerful earthquake to hit the country to date.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Algeria, where the Algerian Civil Defence said it had not caused any damage or casualties.

In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco, and in 1960 a magnitude 6.7 quake in Agadir killed more than 12,000.

The 7.3-magnitude El Asnam earthquake in neighbouring Algeria in 1980 was regionally one of the most destructive earthquakes in recent history.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said “Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also offered his condolences. Terming it as bad news for the country, he said, “In these difficult hours, our thoughts are with the victims of the devastating earthquake. Our sympathy goes to all those affected by this natural disaster”.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained” by news of the quake.

“In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco,” Modi said. “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered his condolences on Saturday to relatives of the victims of the “terrible” earthquake.

“All my solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the wake of this terrible earthquake… Spain is with the victims of this tragedy and its families,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a statement released by the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin also offered condolences to Morocco over the deadly quake.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron said that “We are all devastated after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France stands ready to help with first aid”.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed “solidarity” with the North African country as well.

France’s top diplomat added she was “thinking” about the victims and their families, in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

The head of the African Union Commission also expressed “great pain” over the devastating earthquake.

“I learnt with great sadness of the tragic consequences of the earthquake that hit the kingdom of Morocco,” Moussa Faki Mahamat said, expressing his “sincere condolences” to the king, the Moroccan people and the families of the victims.