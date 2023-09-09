In pictures: Moroccans reel after deadly earthquake uproots their lives

At least 632 people died and 329 were injured, state TV said.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Moroccans were left reeling on Saturday after a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the High Atlas mountains late last night, killing hundreds and destroying buildings in the deadliest tremor to hit the country in decades.

At least 632 people died and 329 were injured, state TV said. Of those injured, 51 were in critical condition, the interior ministry said, after the quake that struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

These photographs, captured by AFP, Reuters and state media, show people seeking shelter under the open skies, the cry of a woman who lost her house and the heroism of volunteers bolstering rescue efforts.

Residents take shelter ouside at a square following an earthquake in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP

A view shows damage at an old mosque in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. Reuters/Abdelhak Balhaki

Residents take shelter outside closed shops following an earthquake in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP

People gather on a street in Casablanca, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.—Reuters/Abdelhak Balhaki

A damaged vehicle is pictured in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.—Reuters

Residents stay out at a square in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023, after an earthquake.—AFP

Residents take shelter outside at a square following an earthquake in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP

Residents take shelter outside at a square following an earthquake in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP

Residents stay out at a square following an earthquake in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP

A woman looks at the rubble of a building in the earthquake-damaged old city in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP

A woman reacts standing in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP

A general view of damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.—Reuters

A man looks at damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.—Reuters

A man looks at damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.—Reuters

Civil protection members prepare supplies and load them onto a truck, following an earthquake, in Arjaat, Morocco, September 9, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a handout video.—Al Oula TV/via Reuters TV

Civil protection members prepare supplies and load them onto a truck, following an earthquake, in Arjaat, Morocco, September 9, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a handout video.—Al Oula TV/via Reuters TV

A general view of damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023.—Reuters

People work next to damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, on September 9, 2023.—Reuters

People donate blood following a powerful earthquake, in the historic city of Marrakech, in Morocco, September 9, 2023.—Reuters

Header photo: A woman reacts standing infront of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP