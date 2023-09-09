In pictures: Moroccans reel after deadly earthquake uproots their lives

Moroccans were left reeling on Saturday after a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the High Atlas mountains late last night, killing hundreds and destroying buildings in the deadliest tremor to hit the country in decades.
At least 632 people died and 329 were injured, state TV said. Of those injured, 51 were in critical condition, the interior ministry said, after the quake that struck 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh.
Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.
These photographs, captured by AFP, Reuters and state media, show people seeking shelter under the open skies, the cry of a woman who lost her house and the heroism of volunteers bolstering rescue efforts.
Header photo: A woman reacts standing infront of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP
