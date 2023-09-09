DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 09, 2023

US agency mulls big investment in Pakistan, says envoy

Amin Ahmed Published September 9, 2023 Updated September 9, 2023 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: US Am­­bassador in Pakistan Don­ald Blome said on Friday that the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) was eager to make large-scale investments in Pakistan.

During a meeting with Shahid Ashraf Tarar, the caretaker minister for communications, railways and maritime affairs, Mr Blome said the United Sta­tes was ready to help Pak­istan create a business-friendly environment to boost investments.

He said Pakistan had an excellent opportunity to attract foreign investme­nts due to the diversification of industries and businesses in South Asian economies.

The DFC is the US government’s development fi­­nance institution that par­tners with the private sector to finance solutions “to the most critical challen­ges facing the developing world”, its website says.

The corporation invests in projects that create jobs in emerging markets in sectors like energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, telecommunications and financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs.

Mr Tarar told the US ambassador that the Karachi-Peshawar railway track was affected at certain vulnerable points during the recent floods, and the United States could cooperate with Pakistan Railways to reclaim these vulnerable tracks and secure them from future possible floods.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Lawyers’ strike
Updated 09 Sep, 2023

Lawyers’ strike

The call for a nationwide strike today by the Supreme Court Bar Association has stirred memories of 2007.
Currency concerns
09 Sep, 2023

Currency concerns

A NATION-WIDE military-backed crackdown launched by the FIA against illegal foreign currency trade and smuggling has...
Unreasonable Mr Shah
Updated 09 Sep, 2023

Unreasonable Mr Shah

Jay Shah is running the tournament that PCB was supposed to host.
Waking up
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Waking up

The authorities must now ensure that bill-payers will no longer be cheated out of their hard-earned money by unscrupulous elements.
Chitral incursion
Updated 08 Sep, 2023

Chitral incursion

All the state’s efforts need to be concentrated on preventing this outfit from making further inroads into the country.
‘India that is Bharat’
08 Sep, 2023

‘India that is Bharat’

A CURIOUS controversy has stalked India ever since the G20 leaders were sent dinner invitations from the president ...