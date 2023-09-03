Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak loses battle to cancer at 49

Former Zimbabwe cricket team captain and all-rounder Heath Streak passed away at the age of 49 after losing his battle to advanced colon and liver cancer, ESPN cricinfo reported on Sunday.

His wife Nadine Streak confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again,” she wrote.

The official Zimbabwe Champions posted condolences on X, saying: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Heath Streak. His contributions to cricket will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

Fellow former cricketer Henry Olonga posted: “RIP Streaky”.

On August 24, Olonga had also announced news about Streak’s death on X, before deleting his post and posting a screenshot of a message he had received from Streak debunking the news.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in May, according to the Sportstar. Streak had told the news portal that he has been in “good health and recovering from cancer”.

Expressing disappointment with the reports of his death, he had further added: “People should be a bit more careful before spreading such rumours.”

News agency Reuters, one of many to report the supposed passing, also withdrew its report, noting the source for the story had “retracted his statement”.

Career

According to a report by ESPN cricinfo, “Streak was a major figure in the Zimbabwe team of the 1990s, when they enjoyed their most successful run in international cricket.

“He represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, making him their second-most capped Test player, and 189 ODIs between 1993 and 2005. He was their leading bowler, with 216 Test wickets and 239 ODI wickets — also the only Zimbabwe bowler to take more than 100 Test wickets and over 200 ODI wickets.

“Streak was also their seventh-highest Test run-scorer, with 1990 runs, and one of 16 Zimbabwe batters to score more than 2000 ODI runs, finishing with 2943.

It added that “The son of Denis, who played cricket for Rhodesia, Streak made his international debut as a 19-year-old in an abandoned match against South Africa in Bengaluru during the 1993 Hero Cup, a five-team tournament played in India. He also got his Test cap that year, against Pakistan in Karachi, and took eight wickets in the next match in Rawalpindi.”

The report further said Pakistan was Streak’s favourite opponent as he took more test wickets (44) against them than any other team including three of his seven five-fors.

“In 2001, he resigned for the first time, officially citing the impact of leadership on his performance. Behind the scenes, politics was rife in the country, and Streak was in the crosshairs,” it added.

“In 2004, Streak resigned as captain for the second time after a clash with the board, prompting the walkout of 13 other white players from the national side.”

The report said that “In 2021, he was banned for eight years after being charged with - and admitting to — five breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code, including accepting payment in bitcoins from a potential corruptor”.

“However, he later said he was not involved in any attempts to fix matches, but admitted to disclosing inside information pertaining to international matches.”

It concluded that Streak was serving his ban at the time of his death.