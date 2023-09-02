Need to address gap between actual population and registered number of persons with disabilities stressed

There is an “urgent need” to address the gap between the actual population and the registered number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan, non-profit organisation NOWPDP has emphasised, citing the under-presentation of PWDs in censuses.

A press statement issued by the Network of Organisations Working For People With Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP) said approximately 16 per cent of the world’s population experienced significant disability, according to the World Health Organisation.

“If we apply this estimation to our local context, it would translate to an estimated 27-33 million people with disabilities in Pakistan,” it added.

The statement further cited data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), saying that people with disabilities comprised only 2.38pc of the population as per the 1998 census and a mere 0.48pc according to the 2017 census.

In this connection, a 2019 Dawn article mentioned that sample-based surveys showed that the real figure of PWDs was 12pc of the population at the time — much higher than the meagre population size recorded in the 2017 census.

“Given a population of 210m, the difference between these numbers amounts to one million as compared to 25 million,” it was deduced in the article.

Unfortunately, this gap would remain unbridged even after the 2023 census since the census process was not accessible for most PWDs, including those with hearing and speech disabilities,“ the NOWPDP statement said, adding that there was no provision for a sign language interpreter or other communication support services during data collection.

“Secondly, as some disabilities are not apparent or visible, there is a risk that census enumerators may assume that a person does not have a disability.

“These issues can result in underreporting or inaccurate reporting of disability status in Pakistan. However, one can still hope that history does not repeat itself,” the statement said.

Accessing citizenship status

In order to be recognised as a person with disabilities in Pakistan, one has to be issued a Special CNIC. This recognition also ensures access to education, healthcare, social welfare programs, and employment opportunities, the statement said.

“Moreover, identity recognition plays a crucial role in challenging societal stigmas and promoting the rights and dignity of PWDs,” it said, adding that by obtaining a Special CNIC, individuals with disabilities could gain a sense of belonging and validation, which could enhance their self-esteem and overall well-being.

However, the process of acquiring a Special CNIC could be a long and laborious task, as evident by Muhammad’s experience, detailed in the NOWPDP statement.

The statement quoted him as saying: “I have visited many Nadra offices in different locations to get my Special CNIC processed, as only then will I be eligible to apply for government jobs, dreaming of somehow supporting my family instead of being a burden to them with high costs attached to my life.

“However, I was informed that I will need a disability certificate first to get my special CNIC processed. Once I got to know about the process of getting this certificate, I was immediately haunted by the thought of visiting multiple government offices, in different locations stretched across two-three months, when in comparison my counterpart (a person without a disability) can get their shanakht (identity card) in 30-40 minutes by visiting just one office.

“And of course, my visual impairment does not let me travel or communicate with ease either.”

Presently, Muhammad, a resident of Sujawal district in Sindh, faces tremendous difficulty in finding suitable employment as he lacks a Special CNIC, the statement said, adding that without this identification, he is unable to access government job opportunities, financial assistance and specialised support services

“Consequently, Muhammad remains unemployed, unable to contribute to the economy, and reliant on limited social welfare programs. This story encapsulates the challenges faced by countless PWDs in Pakistan.”

Bridging the gap

The statement said the policies and resource allocations designed to cater to the needs of PWDs in Pakistan were not reflective of the actual size of their population — as not all of them were issued a special CNIC — and highlighted the “urgent need” to address the registration gap.

Recognising the urgency to fill the registration gap, the government of Pakistan had taken various initiatives to address the challenges faced by PWDs across different provinces, it added.

In Punjab, it said, the provincial government had introduced online registration systems to streamline the process and improve accessibility.

“While this initiative has its merits, it also presents certain challenges, such as limited internet access in rural areas and the need for improved sensitisation among Nadra officials,” the statement pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government, in partnership with non-governmental organisations such as NOWPDP, had been setting up one-window camps to facilitate the registration process for PWDs, it added.

A one-window SCNIC camp in Karachi. — Photo provided by NOWPDP

“These camps serve as centralised hubs where individuals can complete all necessary procedures to obtain their Special CNICs and disability certificates in one day instead of the usual eight to 12 weeks. This approach has shown promise in expediting the registration process and providing convenience to PWDs.

“Through these models, thousands of PWDs have been identified and have been provided with their legal shanakht in rural and urban cities of Sindh,” the statement elaborated.

A one-window SCNIC camp in Karachi. — Photo provided by NOWPDP

It further said NOWPDP ran the Shanakht programme, holding several camps throughout the year in different parts of Sindh and Pakistan.

According to NOWPDP, the non-profit was able to facilitate 510 PWDs in getting their disability certificates and 230 Special CNICs all over Pakistan in August alone through such initiatives.

Nadra’s mobile registration van at NOWPDP’s one-window SCNIC camp. — Photo provided by NOWPDP

Why is registration as PWD important?

NOWPDP stressed that further efforts were required to enhance the reach of such models and ensure their sustainability.

“The question remains whether such small-scale initiatives act like a band-aid to address systemic issues. In addition to sensitising Nadra/ other government officials, and conducting more one-window camps, there is a need to strengthen the social benefits attached to the Special CNIC,” the statement said.

A person with disabilty waits with her family at NOWPDP’s SCNIC camp. — Photo provided by NOWPDP

It added that the Special CNIC could be used as a tool to provide targeted subsidies under various national and provincial welfare programmes — an initiative that could help increase the registration momentum and simultaneously reduce the high cost of living that PWDs had to beat, which “itself becomes a tool of exclusion”.

Hence, facilities like discounts on utilities, groceries, healthcare, education, and transportation could enable PWDs to become active citizens of Pakistan, the statement said.

Moreover, it highlighted that the registration gap faced by PWDs in Pakistan could not be overlooked.

“The undercounting and exclusion of a significant segment of the population hinders the nation’s socio-economic progress and perpetuates inequality.

“Addressing this issue requires a multi-faceted approach that involves sensitisation programs, streamlined registration processes, and the strengthening of the Special CNIC.”

The NOWPDP statement said that by recognising the economic potential and rights of PWDs, “Pakistan can foster a more inclusive society that benefits all its citizens. Ensuring comprehensive identity recognition for PWDs will not only empower individuals but also contribute to the nation’s overall development and prosperity.”