Today's Paper | September 02, 2023

Teenagers killed in Loralai accident

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 2, 2023 Updated September 2, 2023 07:04am

QUETTA: Two teenagers were crushed to death after being hit by a speeding truck in Loralai town, on Friday, according to the police.

The victims, both students of a government school, were on their way home after school when they were met with the accident on the Loralai-Dera Ismail Khan road.

“Both students died on the spot after receiving serious head injuries,” a police official said.

The bodies were shifted to the district hospital Loralai. The victims were identified as Muhammad Ilyas Khan and Pervez Khan.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023

