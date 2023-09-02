Teenagers killed in Loralai accident

QUETTA: Two teenagers were crushed to death after being hit by a speeding truck in Loralai town, on Friday, according to the police.
The victims, both students of a government school, were on their way home after school when they were met with the accident on the Loralai-Dera Ismail Khan road.
“Both students died on the spot after receiving serious head injuries,” a police official said.
The bodies were shifted to the district hospital Loralai. The victims were identified as Muhammad Ilyas Khan and Pervez Khan.
Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2023
