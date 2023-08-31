DAWN.COM Logo

Power workers in Lahore defend their ‘right’ to free electricity

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 10:29am
Commercial consumers have complained that up to 40 per cent of the billed amount comprises taxes and duties. —AFP/file
LAHORE: Through a resolution, the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union has demanded the prime minister to safeguard the “lawful right” granted to Wapda and power companies’ employees to use free electricity.

The resolution passed during the power workers’ rally on Wednesday, said the power companies’ employees have the right to free electricity like those of Railways, gas and PIA have with regard to their respective organisations.

The workers, carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands, urged the prime minister to intervene to check fatal and non-fatal accidents met by line staff due to a ban on recruitment for the last six years.

They also demanded a cut in high cost of electricity being charged by private thermal power houses, who have raised their prices more than 200 times at the cost of the nation.

Union secretary general Khurshid Ahmad said Wapda had been providing electricity to Discos at the rate of Rs4.50 per unit, while the private thermal power houses were charging over Rs40 for a unit.

He demanded security for the workers preventing electricity theft.

The union leader said 50,000 FIRs had been lodged against power thieves, but not a single accused had been punished by courts.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2023

