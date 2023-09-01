DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 01, 2023

Govt hikes petrol price by nearly Rs15, HSD by Rs18

Dawn.com Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 12:22am

The caretaker government has pushed through a sharp hike in the price of petrol by Rs14.91 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs18.44 per litre.

The increase brings the price of petrol to Rs305.36 per litre and HSD to Rs311.84 per litre, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after midnight.

No revision was specified in the rates of kerosene or light diesel oil.

The price increase comes on the heels of an already massive hike on August 15 when the interim government raised fuel prices by up to Rs20 per litre. That jump in petroleum prices had come after similar hikes by the previous government on Aug 1.

The price hike is based on existing tax rates and import parity prices, mainly because of currency depreciation and a slight inc­rease in international oil prices.

The rupee yet again continued to extend losses today sliding another Rs1.09 against the US dollar in the interbank market. It closed at a record low of Rs305.54.

Since the induction of the caretaker set-up, the rupee has shed 4.6pc. Through August, the rupee lost 6.2pc.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond reason
Updated 31 Aug, 2023

Beyond reason

There is not even the pretence of adhering to the law, only a relentless determination to erase all dissent.
Killer air
31 Aug, 2023

Killer air

AIR pollution in Pakistan — and in fact across South Asia — is shortening lifespans and affecting the overall...
Feline frenzy
31 Aug, 2023

Feline frenzy

IT is a testament to our people’s fabled ‘resilience’ that they let very little faze them. A lion breaks loose...
Some relief
Updated 30 Aug, 2023

Some relief

Until Imran's appeal against the trial court’s verdict is disposed of, his political fate remains in limbo.
‘Foreign hands’
30 Aug, 2023

‘Foreign hands’

FOR decades, officialdom in Pakistan has been seeing invisible foreign hands busy at work trying to stir up trouble...
Quest for the Cup
Updated 30 Aug, 2023

Quest for the Cup

Pakistan embark on their Asia Cup campaign looking to set a marker for the upcoming World Cup.