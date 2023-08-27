DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2023

FIA grills Imran over ‘missing’ cipher

Amjad Iqbal Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 08:07am

TAXILA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) again interrogated detained PTI chief Imran Khan in Attock Jail on Saturday in a case related to a diplomatic cable that reportedly went missing from his custody.

FIA sources said a six-member joint investigation team, led by FIA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, met Mr Khan in the office of the jail’s deputy superintendent and interrogated the former prime minister for over an hour.

Earlier, FIA’s counter terrorism wing registered a case over the cipher, which reportedly went missing from the official record of the Prime Minister’s Office, sources said.

The cipher in question was the same document Mr Khan waved last year in an Islamabad rally days before the ouster of his government, describing it as proof of a US-backed conspiracy to remove him from power because of his stance on Russia.

Last month, on July 25, Mr Khan appeared before a joint investigation team formed to probe the cipher case.

Mr Khan has been under increased scrutiny following the publication of a purported copy of the secret cable by a US news outlet, with many in the previous government pointing fingers at the PTI chief for being the source of the leak.

The FIA was initially investigating Mr Khan for revealing the contents of a confidential diplomatic cable and keeping it in his possession. However, after former principal secretary Azam Khan disclosed that the cipher went missing from the custody of Imran Khan, the investigation agency also started looking into this aspect.

According to his statement, Azam Khan had handed over the cipher to the former premier, who later told him he had misplaced it and did not return it despite repeated requests.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...
Scant regard
Updated 26 Aug, 2023

Scant regard

The ECP cannot continue to dodge the Constitution and expect to get away with it. It must submit to the law.
Bigger BRICS
26 Aug, 2023

Bigger BRICS

MULTIPOLARITY is clearly the new buzzword in geopolitics and geo-economics as states within the Global South seek an...
Battered childhood
26 Aug, 2023

Battered childhood

THE scourge of child abuse in Pakistan displays no signs of retreat. An inability to understand the idea of safety...