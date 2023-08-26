‘Kabul wants exemplary trade ties with Pakistan’

QUETTA: The Commercial Attaché of Afghan Consulate, Dr Abdul Hannan Hamat, has said that Afghan Taliban government wanted to establish exemplary trade relations with Pakistan and it is taking steps in this direction.

Dr Hamat expressed these views during a meeting with business leaders of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) on Friday.

He said the Afghan Taliban government has reduced heavy taxes on import of coal and other items and it has taken a decision to open Badini border crossing for enhancing trade activities between the two countries.

QCCI Senior Vice President Agha Gul Khilji, Vice President Syed Abdul Ahad Agha and other business leaders on this occasion informed the Dr Hamat about issues Pakistani traders have been facing in doing trade with Afghanistan.

Dr Hamat claimed that the Taliban regime was not against Pakistan and it wanted to make bilateral relations more strong between the two countries.

“We need your suggestions about enhancing trade and investment in the two countries,” the Afghan diplomat said, adding that he also wanted to have knowledge about rules and regulations made for investors and traders.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2023