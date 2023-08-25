Pakistan acting as bulwark against terrorism, says COAS Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday underscored that Pakistan was acting as a “bulwark against terrorism” and called on the international community to realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.

He passed these remarks during an interactive session with a group of 38 students from Harvard from nine different countries at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, the army chief talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions towards promoting peace and stability in the region.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s rich potential and urged the participants to perceive the country based on their experiences during their stay, the military’s media wing said.

It stated that COAS Munir also highlighted human suffering and atrocities being committed in the India-held Kashmir and efforts to change the demographic realities of the area.

The students appreciated the COAS for providing an opportunity for constructive interaction, the ISPR added.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Earlier this week, six soldiers embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan. Four militants were also killed in the fight.

A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

In a press conference in June, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the security forces conducted 13,619 intelligence operations this year in which 1,172 terrorists were killed or arrested.