August 24, 2023

IHC to take up PTI chief’s plea against conviction in Toshakhana case today

Umer Burney Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 12:26pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing the appeal filed by former premier Imran Khan — currently incarcerated in Attock Jail — against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana case later today.

On August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had found the PTI chief guilty of “corrupt practices” in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison. The verdict means that he stands disqualified from contesting general elections for five years.

Imran had subsequently approached the high court against his conviction and. He had also approached the apex court against the IHC’s decision to remand the case back to the trial court judge who had convicted him.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court had acknowledged “procedural defects” in Imran’s conviction by the trial court, but had opted to wait for the IHC’s decision on the PTI chief’s plea seeking suspension of the three-year sentence.

“Prima facie the decision by the additional sessions judge (ASJ) contains defects, but we will not intervene at this stage; rather [we will] wait for the outcome of the high court decision,” Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial observed during yesterday’s hearing before adjourning the proceedings to later today at 2pm.

Speaking to the media before the hearing, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan — one of Imran’s lawyers — addressed reports regarding the alleged departure of senior counsel Khawaja Haris from the case.

“He (Haris) has not left the case. Additional counsels come and go … if an additional counsel comes it does not mean he has separated himself from the case,” he said.

In response to another question, Gohar said that Latif Khosa would be representing the ex-premier but also dispelled rumours that Haris had left after having issues with “discipline”.

“Khawaja sahib is a very good counsel and we respect his expertise,” he said.

The petition

Imran filed a petition in the IHC — through his lawyers — against the trial court’s August 5 verdict, saying that the said order was “not sustainable” and “liable to be set aside”. The plea named the district election commissioner of Islamabad as the respondent in the case.

It stated that the judgment passed by the trial court judge was “tainted with bias, is a nullity in the eye of the law and is liable to be set aside”.

Explaining the grounds for its request, the plea said that the Aug 5 order was passed “with the pre-disposed mind” of the trial court judge to convict and sentence the appellant “irrespective of the merits of the case”.

It said the order was issued without providing the petitioner with a chance to fight his case and alleged that ADSJ Dilawar had refused to hear the arguments of Khawaja Haris, Imran’s counsel in the Toshakhana case, on the pretext that he was late — which the plea claimed was because he was filing other applications with the Supreme Court and IHC.

“The impugned judgment was announced despite the fact that before commencement counsel for the appellant was very much in court fully prepared to address arguments after explaining the reasons for the delay in arriving in court, but the trial judge, who throughout the proceedings had been exhibiting his extreme bias towards the appellant and his counsel, and constantly using disparaging remarks against them, even in their absence, was bent on carrying out a well-orchestrated plan […].”

This, the petition said, was a “slap in the face due process and fair trial” and “a gross travesty of justice”.

It further alleged that the Aug 5 judgment was “already written” by the trial court judge, highlighting how the latter only took “30 minutes” to “dictate more than 35 pages” of the judgment.

Moreover, the petition said the verdict was in violation of the IHC’s Aug 4 orders, in which the high court had asked the trial court to “decide afresh” on the PTI chief’s application pertaining to the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

Referring to the Supreme Court rules, the plea highlighted that “proceedings held by the learned trial court judge culminating in the conviction of the appellant in the instant case are corum non judice without jurisdiction thereby rendering the conviction and sentence of appellant void ab initio nugatory in the eyes of the law”.

It also highlighted that there was not an “iota” of evidence presented by the prosecution regarding the Toshakhana gifts and none of the witnesses provided by the ECP presented evidence in the case.

“The prosecution has not let any evidence whatsoever that the appellant had transferred any asset during any of the relevant financial years without adequate consideration or by revocable transfer.”

The petition subsequently prayed that the trial court verdict be set aside, while also urging the court to declare Imran’s conviction and sentence “illegal and without lawful authority”, and to acquit him of the charges.

