Marsh will gladly lead Australia as long as required

MELBOURNE: Mitchell Marsh said on Tuesday he will gladly captain Australia for as long as required as the all-rounder prepares to lead the Twenty20 and one-day sides on a tour of South Africa.

Marsh is stepping in for injured one-day captain Pat Cummins while Cricket Australia has yet to decide on a T20 skipper for the long term following the retirement of Aaron Finch.

Being named captain of the limited overs sides continues a memorable year for Marsh, who got married in April and scored a century on his recall to the Test squad during the Ashes.

“It’s certainly been a crazy year. Throw in getting married, it’s been a good one,” he told reporters in Sydney. “Well get through South Africa and see how we go.

“I’m available to captain for as long as the team needs me. We’ll see where it all ends.”

Cummins, who also captains the Test side, is expected to link up with the squad in India ahead of the 50-overs World Cup which starts in October.

Marsh said he would probably not “try to reinvent the wheel” while captaining Australia for three one-dayers and five T20s in South Africa.

“I think the most important thing I’ve learnt about leadership is staying true to yourself,” he said. “Hopefully I’m a good captain. If not, I won’t be in the job for very long. That’s OK. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity.”

Marsh is looking forward to seeing left-arm pace bowler Spencer Johnson push for a potential debut in place of injured regular quick Mitchell Starc.

Power-hitter Matthew Short, left-arm seamer Aaron Hardie and young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha have all earned maiden national call-ups.

“We haven’t seen much of him because he’s had a lot of injuries and he sort of burst onto the scene last year,” Marsh said. “He’s an incredible talent.

“I faced him in a one-day final and was blown away by his skill and pace, so I think he’s going to feel right at home.”

