Another vigorous rain spell to lash country’s northern parts

RAWALPINDI: The Meteorology Department has warned that another monsoon spell is likely to lash the upper parts of the country from August 23 (tomorrow) which will continue till August 27.

According to the Met Department, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in the upper parts of the country from Tuesday evening (tomorrow) whereas a westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on Wednesday.

Under the influence of these systems, rain and wind-thunderstorms are expected in different parts of Kashmir, including Neelum, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur.

The warning has also been issued for different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 23 to 27 with occasional gaps.

The warning stated that moderate to heavy falls are expected to increase the water flows in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from August 23 to 25.

Moreover, moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

The dam operators have been asked to manage reservoir levels accordingly. Prevailing hot and very humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell. Farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Similarly, tourists and travelers are recommended to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the spell. Wind-thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc which is why the public is cautioned to stay at safe places during wind-storms/lightning/heavy rains.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2023