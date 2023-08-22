DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2023

Another vigorous rain spell to lash country’s northern parts

Aamir Yasin Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 08:56am

RAWALPINDI: The Meteorology Department has warned that another monsoon spell is likely to lash the upper parts of the country from August 23 (tomorrow) which will continue till August 27.

According to the Met Department, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in the upper parts of the country from Tuesday evening (tomorrow) whereas a westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on Wednesday.

Under the influence of these systems, rain and wind-thunderstorms are expected in different parts of Kashmir, including Neelum, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur.

The warning has also been issued for different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 23 to 27 with occasional gaps.

The warning stated that moderate to heavy falls are expected to increase the water flows in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Galliyat, Murree, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from August 23 to 25.

Moreover, moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

The dam operators have been asked to manage reservoir levels accordingly. Prevailing hot and very humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell. Farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Similarly, tourists and travelers are recommended to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the spell. Wind-thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc which is why the public is cautioned to stay at safe places during wind-storms/lightning/heavy rains.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘No’ means ‘yes’
Updated 22 Aug, 2023

‘No’ means ‘yes’

If President Alvi truly believes he was deceived, he has responsibility to restore the sanctity of his office.
Arrests & abductions
22 Aug, 2023

Arrests & abductions

THE season of arrests based on dubious charges and abductions of citizens from their homes in Pakistan is clearly in...
Deadly road accident
22 Aug, 2023

Deadly road accident

THE horrible accident on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway early Sunday morning in which at least 18 bus passengers were...
Inner demons
21 Aug, 2023

Inner demons

Longer-term goals can focus on deradicalisation as envisaged under NAP and similar initiatives.
Saudi-Iran bonhomie
21 Aug, 2023

Saudi-Iran bonhomie

FROM regularly exchanging invective and clashing over geopolitical points of contention, the relationship between...
Economy plans?
21 Aug, 2023

Economy plans?

THE caretaker government of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has set some very ambitious economic targets for...