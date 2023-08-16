Islamabad courts reject 9 of Imran’s bail pleas

ISLAMABAD: Local courts of Islamabad on Tuesday rejected nine petitions of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking bail in First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him over violent protests.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad dismissed three bail petitions, while Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mohammad Sohail rejected six petitions seeking pre-arrest bail for Mr Khan as the latter was absent during the hearing due to his detention after his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

The PTI chairman was seeking bail from the ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain in cases registered against him in Khanna and Barakahu Police Stations.

The ADSJ heard the bail petitions of Mr Khan in FIRs registered against the PTI chairman with Karachi Company, Ramna, Kohsar, Tarnol and Secretariat police stations.

Bushra Bibi meets husband in Attock jail; legal team denied access to PTI chief despite court orders

ADSJ Sohail, however, extended the interim bail of Mr Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi till Sept 7 in a case related to bogus receipt of Toshakhana gifts.

The prosecution took the stance that since Mr Khan was in jail, he was not entitled to pre-arrest bail.

The investigation officers infor­med the court that Mr Khan has not joined the investigation in cases registered against him.

The PTI chairman was represented in the court by Barrister Salman Safdar, who argued that the former prime minister is facing similar charges in all the six FIRs registered against him. He accused police of not taking steps to investigate Mr Khan in these cases.

The investigation officer infor­med the court that Bushra Bibi has not joined the investigation.

ADSJ Sohail extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi and advised her to cooperate with the investigation team.

Jail visit

Meanwhile, the former first lady met her husband Imran Khan on Tuesday in the Attock jail, while Mr Khan’s legal team was again denied access to the PTI chairman who is serving a sentence in the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi, along with the team of PTI chairman’s lawyers, reached Attock jail to meet Mr Khan, but was reportedly stopped by police for some time.

Later, after the approval from jail authorities, only Bushra Bibi was escorted by police to visit Mr Khan on jail premises. However, the PTI chairman’s legal team was not allowed to meet the ex-premier.

Sources said that the one-to-one meeting between Bushra Bibi and Mr Khan went on for over an hour in the room of the deputy superintendent of police.

The sources said the legal team of Mr Khan was not given permission by police to meet the PTI chairman despite the fact that the PTI legal team showed them court orders that allowed them to meet the PTI leader.

The sources further said that the lawyers remained outside the jail, adding that Bushra Bibi left for Lahore after meeting her husband in the jail.

Bail extended

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Zulqar­nain extended the bail of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Quershi in a case registered against him for inciting violence, and summoned the two members of the joint investigation team along with the record of the case. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till September 1.

Talking to journalists outside the court, Mr Qureshi claimed that caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was neither the choice of the PML-N nor the PPP.

He further claimed that the two parties had agreed on the name of former chief minister of Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik.

Mr Qureshi said the PTI expected from the caretaker PM to form an impartial cabinet and expressed the hope that he would ensure free and fair elections in the country.

The PTI vice chairman also demanded immediate release of all detained female party workers.

He also demanded facilities for Mr Khan in jail in accordance with his entitlement. The PTI leader said it would be injustice if Mr Khan is not allowed access to his legal team.

Amjad Iqbal from Taxila also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2023