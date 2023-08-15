World powers pledge to help Pakistan fight terror, boost economy

KARACHI: China and the US on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen ties with Pakistan and resolved to support the country in efforts to revive the economy and root out terrorism.

“No matter how the international landscape and the domestic situation in Pakistan may change, the ironclad friendship between China and Pak­istan will always remain rock-firm and unbreakable,” APP reported while quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

“China stands ready to work with Pakistan to advance our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, build an even closer China-Pakistan comm­unity with a shared future in the new era and bring more benefits to the two countries and two peoples.”

His statement came a day after terrorists attacked a military convoy escorting Chinese workers to a port project in Gwadar.

Addressing the regular media briefing, Mr Wenbin said, “No Chinese citizens were killed or injured” as he strongly condemned the attack. He also asked Pakistani authorities to “bring the perpetrators to justice and take actions to keep Chinese nationals safe”.

“China will continue to work with Pakistan to jointly guard against and counter the threats of terrorism and effectively protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.”

He added any attempt to sabotage its friendship with Pakistan or the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not succeed.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his message on Independence Day, said, Washington looks forward to deepening its partnership with Islamabad to create a more prosperous future for both nations, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the US valued its 76-year-old relationship with Pakistan and expressed his country’s strong support for Pakistan’s economic success.

“As we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and regional stability,” he added.

He also extended good wishes to the people of Pakistan on Independence Day.

Mr Blinken said they share a commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law that will continue to guide their partnership forward.

Earlier, in a statement, the US Consulate General in Karachi, Nicole Theriot, said the two nations have a strong partnership built on shared interests in economic development, mutual prosperity, and regional security.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2023