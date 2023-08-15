Five players join camp for Afghanistan series

LAHORE: Five members of the Pakistan squad for the side’s upcoming One-day International series reported for a two-day preparatory camp, which started at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Opener Abdullah Shafique, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr and batters Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel are the only ones training for the three-match series in Lahore.

Mainstay fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi and Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan will join the team ahead of their departure to Sri Lanka on Aug 17.

The remaining players, including Pakistan captain Babar Azam are already in Sri Lanka due to their Lanka Premier League commitments and will unite with their national side team-mates in the island country only, with the matches are set to be held in Hambantota from Aug 22-26.

To assist with the preparations of the five players in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board has invited eight additional players in Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Jr, Mohammad Umar, Sufyan Muqeem, Mehran Mumtaz and Qasim Akram.

