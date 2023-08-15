DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 15, 2023

Shaheen signs three-year deal with Desert Vipers

Agencies Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 09:26am

DUBAI: Fast bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has signed a three-year contract with Desert Vipers for the second season of UAE’s International League (IL) T20 tournament, and will become the first Pakistan player to play in the league starting in January next year, a media report said on Monday.

“I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20,” left-armer Shaheen was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India news agency.

The next season of ILT20 is scheduled to begin on Jan 13, and the 23-year-old Shaheen, who is the captain of Lahore Qalandars franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 tournament, could join the Vipers squad after returning from Australia where he would be touring with the Pakistan team for a three-Test series after the 50-over ICC World Cup in India.

The Vipers had tried to sign a few players from Pakistan last year as well but those attempts didn’t materialise.

Last year, Vipers had signed wicket-keeper/batter Azam Khan, which would have made Shaheen the first Pakistan player in the ILT20, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not grant the paceman the no-objection certificate to feature in the league.

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee, has, however, is allowing players to participate in various T20 leagues.

“Shaheen is undeniably a player of world-class calibre who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he’s played for in recent times,” Vipers director of cricket Tom Moody said on their new signing.

“He offers a huge amount as an impact pace bowler that has destroyed many, many top-orders and he also boasts terrific leadership skills that will add a huge amount of value to the Desert Vipers moving forward,” the former Australian all-rounder added.

Shaheen at Vipers will join a bowling attack containing Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Curran and Sheldon Cottrell among others.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resurgent terrorism
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Resurgent terrorism

AS the nation enters a period of political transition, there is a critical need to stay focused on counterterrorism...
Out of line
15 Aug, 2023

Out of line

HAS the state criminalised peaceful demonstrations and protests? Is even supporting and sympathising with the PTI ...
Nawaz’s return?
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Nawaz’s return?

It is surprising that someone who has in the past faced political persecution and seen the inside of jail cells is not willing to face reality today.
‘Reviving’ PIA
14 Aug, 2023

‘Reviving’ PIA

AFTER trying numerous ‘revival plans’ to turn around the lossmaking national carrier, Pakistani policymakers...
Jinnah to now
Updated 14 Aug, 2023

Jinnah to now

The continual infringement of the Constitution has left a faint watermark of what should have been a robust democratic culture.
Stoking controversy
14 Aug, 2023

Stoking controversy

AMONGST the spate of laws rushed through parliament as the sun set on the tenure of the PDM coalition is the ...