South Africa name squad for Australia one-dayers

AFP Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 07:20am

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa on Monday named 18 players for a five-match One-day International series against Australia next month, the team’s last outings before the Cricket World Cup in India.

But not all the players will be travelling to India for the tournament in October-November. A 15-man World Cup squad will be named on Sept 5, two days before the first ODI.

Some of the squad will be hoping to impress in three Twenty20 Internationals before the one-day series. They include Dewald Brevis, 20, who is set to make his international debut during the T20 series.

A hard-hitting batsman and leg-spin bowler, he will also be part of the one-day squad. Brevis has only played in four first-class matches but has already been signed up by T20 franchises in India, South Africa, the West Indies and the United States. He made 162 off 57 balls in a domestic T20 match for the Titans against the Knights last October.

Batsmen Matthew Breetzke, 24, and Donovan Ferreira, 25, were other newcomers in the T20 squad but were not picked for the one-day games.

Star players Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will be rested from the T20 games but will appear in the one-dayers.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon during a Test match against the West Indies in March, is scheduled to make his return to cricket during the T20 series.

Squads:

T20 International: Aiden Markram (captain), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

One-day International: Bavuma (captain), Brevis, Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Fortuin, Hendricks, Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Maharaj, Markram, David Miller, Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Shamsi, Stubbs, Van der Dussen.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2023

