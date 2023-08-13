DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 13, 2023

Pemra bans coverage of ‘proclaimed offenders’

Kalbe Ali Published August 13, 2023 Updated August 13, 2023 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The ele­ctronic media regulator has directed the news channels to stop giving air spa­ce to the ‘proclaimed offe­nders’ or the absconders.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Autho­rity (Pemra) on Saturday issued a directive, giving 11 names of political, former military and media persons to the electronic media. Citing a decision from the Sindh High Court, Pemra said that such people cannot enjoy certain rights such as appearing on television.

The names provided by Pemra are: Syed Akbar Hussain Shah, Sabir Shakir, Moid Peerzada, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Adil Farooq Raja, Haider Raza Mehdi, Shaheen Sehbai, Ali Nawaz Awan, Farooq Habib, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar.

Pemra directive has also said that under section 27 of Pemra Ordin­a­nce 2002, “hereby prohibits media coverage of above mentioned individuals being proclaimed offenders on electronic media and refrain from airing any news, reports, statements or tickers of these individuals”.

While warning the news channels of serious penalties in case of a violation of the directive, Pemra has also referred the matter to the Council of Complaints.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

High hopes
Updated 13 Aug, 2023

High hopes

Indeed, his selection seems to have been generally well-received, with even PTI representatives welcoming the decision.
Hollow gestures
13 Aug, 2023

Hollow gestures

NATIONAL Minorities Day, Aug 11, draws its name from the Quaid’s famous speech on this day back in 1947, in which...
No sanctuary in sight
13 Aug, 2023

No sanctuary in sight

APATHY seems to once again be descending over the upkeep of the African elephants in Karachi. A few months ago, Noor...
Cipher saga
Updated 12 Aug, 2023

Cipher saga

Perhaps one of the biggest lessons to be drawn from the cipher drama is that to command respect globally, we must put our own affairs in order.
Struck down
Updated 12 Aug, 2023

Struck down

The ECP may face new difficulties as it defends its decision to disregard constitutional timelines for elections that have become due.
Subdued hockey hopes
12 Aug, 2023

Subdued hockey hopes

With so much on the line, at least for the coming months, the govt and Pakistan Hockey Federation should work together.