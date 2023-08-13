Pemra bans coverage of ‘proclaimed offenders’

ISLAMABAD: The ele­ctronic media regulator has directed the news channels to stop giving air spa­ce to the ‘proclaimed offe­nders’ or the absconders.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Autho­rity (Pemra) on Saturday issued a directive, giving 11 names of political, former military and media persons to the electronic media. Citing a decision from the Sindh High Court, Pemra said that such people cannot enjoy certain rights such as appearing on television.

The names provided by Pemra are: Syed Akbar Hussain Shah, Sabir Shakir, Moid Peerzada, Wajahat Saeed Khan, Adil Farooq Raja, Haider Raza Mehdi, Shaheen Sehbai, Ali Nawaz Awan, Farooq Habib, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar.

Pemra directive has also said that under section 27 of Pemra Ordin­a­nce 2002, “hereby prohibits media coverage of above mentioned individuals being proclaimed offenders on electronic media and refrain from airing any news, reports, statements or tickers of these individuals”.

While warning the news channels of serious penalties in case of a violation of the directive, Pemra has also referred the matter to the Council of Complaints.

