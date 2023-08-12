Decree curbing Afghans from waging war abroad raises hopes in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: A decree issued by Afghanistan’s Darul Ifta Office, council of religious decree, has barred people from waging jihad abroad, raising hopes in neighbouring Pakistan of curbing the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) cross-border activities.

Afghan government’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that according to the decree, people could only be sent for war outside Afghanistan only upon orders from the leader of the Islamic Emirates, Afghan media reported.

Afghan Religious Scholar Mufti Abdul Rauf, in a video message covered by Afghan media, emphasised that jihad in foreign lands was not a responsibility for Afghan nationals, and if ulema considered otherwise, they should consult references in books and study them.

Hee also asserted that jihad was not obligatory for individuals.

The decree received praise from Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq who lauded it as a commendable move by the supreme leader of the Afghan Taliban Hibatullah Akhunzada, in the fight against terrorism in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the JI emir said peace in Pakistan was important for Afghanistan. “For peace in Afghanistan, peace is important in Pakistan,” Mr Haq said.

He said the adversaries sought to prevent closer ties between the fraternal Islamic nations, highlighting the potential benefits of strong relations between Islamabad and Kabul for future generations and regional trade promotion.

“Not only both the countries but the central Asia will benefit [from peace in both the countries],” Mr Haq said.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2023