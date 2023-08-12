Eight Lahore policemen suspended for harassing motorists

LAHORE: Police have suspended from service eight personnel for harassing commuting families at the Babu Sabu check post here on Friday.

The action was initiated on the complaint of a DIG-ranked officer after he himself witnessed several policemen busy in harassing families for bribe.

A police source said DIG Rifat Raja was travelling by a car on Thursday night when he noticed that some police employees at the post were using torch light to check the people on board their cars.

He said some of the policemen ignored commuters’ requests not to throw torch light on the faces of their women. They repeated the same act with the DIG who was in plainclothes at that time.

The officer immediately informed the Lahore police high-ups about the highly objectionable way to harass the families at one of the busiest police check posts of the city.

A DSP was dispatched to the scene and the DIG identified policemen taking bribes from citizens at the Babu Sabu post.

Later, the Lahore police high ups suspended from service eight policemen, including the Sherakot Station House Officer and head of the check post.

