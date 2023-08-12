DAWN.COM Logo

Eight Lahore policemen suspended for harassing motorists

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 12, 2023 Updated August 12, 2023 10:22am

LAHORE: Police have suspended from service eight personnel for harassing commuting families at the Babu Sabu check post here on Friday.

The action was initiated on the complaint of a DIG-ranked officer after he himself witnessed several policemen busy in harassing families for bribe.

A police source said DIG Rifat Raja was travelling by a car on Thursday night when he noticed that some police employees at the post were using torch light to check the people on board their cars.

He said some of the policemen ignored commuters’ requests not to throw torch light on the faces of their women. They repeated the same act with the DIG who was in plainclothes at that time.

The officer immediately informed the Lahore police high-ups about the highly objectionable way to harass the families at one of the busiest police check posts of the city.

A DSP was dispatched to the scene and the DIG identified policemen taking bribes from citizens at the Babu Sabu post.

Later, the Lahore police high ups suspended from service eight policemen, including the Sherakot Station House Officer and head of the check post.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2023

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher saga
Updated 12 Aug, 2023

Cipher saga

Perhaps one of the biggest lessons to be drawn from the cipher drama is that to command respect globally, we must put our own affairs in order.
Struck down
Updated 12 Aug, 2023

Struck down

The ECP may face new difficulties as it defends its decision to disregard constitutional timelines for elections that have become due.
Subdued hockey hopes
12 Aug, 2023

Subdued hockey hopes

With so much on the line, at least for the coming months, the govt and Pakistan Hockey Federation should work together.
A fresh start
Updated 11 Aug, 2023

A fresh start

It not only failed in its fiduciary duty under two separate governments, but it also actively undermined Parliament.
Pipeline confusion
11 Aug, 2023

Pipeline confusion

THE lack of a coherent official narrative on the status of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has caused some...
Transplant tourism
11 Aug, 2023

Transplant tourism

AFTER a period of relative quiet, ‘transplant tourism’ is again making a comeback. The term refers to the...