DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2023

KSE-100 soars by over 600 points as more Pakistan-listed firms added to MSCI index

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 06:15pm
The image portrays a screenshot capturing the trading proceedings at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on a Friday. — PSX website
The image portrays a screenshot capturing the trading proceedings at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on a Friday. — PSX website

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained over 600 points on Friday, with experts attributing the surge to the addition of 15 Pakistan-listed companies to Morgan Stanley Capital International’s (MSCI) main Frontier Market index.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 616.06 points, or 1.29 per cent, to close at 48,424.40 points.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Salman Naqvi, head of research at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said the primary reason behind today’s surge was the addition of 15 Pakistan-listed firms to the MSCI FM index in a quarterly review yesterday.

“So, Pakistan’s weight, which was [0.6 per cent previously][1], has now increased to 2.6pc.

“This means that now there are a lot of Pakistani stocks available in the MSCI [FM] index to foreign investors for purchasing,” he explained.

Moreover, Naqvi continued, there were increments in the power sector as good dividends were expected to be announced along with good payouts.

“Apart from this, there is a signal of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) approving the dividend plug-in scheme related to the circular debt, which is why a tremendous increase can be seen in the Pakistan Petroleum, OGDC and PSO [shares].”

He further hoped that a good caretaker government would take over the reins of the country.

Meanwhile, Intermarket Securities’ Head of Equity Raza Jafri said the KSE-100 index had ended the week on a “buoyant note”.

“Fresh buying is being witnessed, with sentiments supported by Pakistan’s weight increase from 0.6pc to 2.7pc in the MSCI FM index. Banks in particular are seeing strong interest backed by their solid results and cheap valuations,” he added.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A fresh start
Updated 11 Aug, 2023

A fresh start

It not only failed in its fiduciary duty under two separate governments, but it also actively undermined Parliament.
Pipeline confusion
11 Aug, 2023

Pipeline confusion

THE lack of a coherent official narrative on the status of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has caused some...
Transplant tourism
11 Aug, 2023

Transplant tourism

AFTER a period of relative quiet, ‘transplant tourism’ is again making a comeback. The term refers to the...
Democracy lost
Updated 10 Aug, 2023

Democracy lost

One is now inclined to believe that bringing down the PTI government was never about principle.
Better half?
10 Aug, 2023

Better half?

THE moral anxiety ailing much of society on the idea of equal rights has turned the nikahnama into a tangled web of...
Pipeline in doldrums
10 Aug, 2023

Pipeline in doldrums

A RECENT policy statement made by the outgoing government in the National Assembly confirms that the decade-old...