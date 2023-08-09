In farewell address at NA, PM Shehbaz terms tenure ‘most difficult test of life’

In his farewell speech at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed his 16-month-long tenure as the country’s chief executive as the “most difficult test of my life”.

“I never had to go through such a difficult test before in my 38-year-long [political] career as the country was mired in a severe economic crisis, oil prices remained high and there was political chaos,” he said.

The PM began his speech by recalling that he was elected as the prime minister on April 11 and thanked lawmakers seated on both sides of the aisle for showing confidence in him.

The premier said his government faced several challenges and difficulties during its 16-month-long brief tenure. “We had to bear the burden of the previous government’s failure and negligence.”

He then went on to paint a bleak picture of the aftermath of what he termed the previous government’s failures.

The outgoing premier maintained that his government did “not send any political rival to jail or bothered them unfairly. This was never our practice.”

He added that if a leader of a party — a reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan — had been put behind bars, “we are not happy about it”.

“And if some has distributed sweets [to celebrate the punishment], it is not right. It is not a good tradition.”

At the same time, he also condemned the May 9 episode when protests had erupted across the country following Imran’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises in a graft case. While the protests were under way, several properties, including military installations, were vandalised.

“May 9 will be remembered as a black day,” PM Shehbaz said, paying tributes to the armed forces and his soldiers for their sacrifices. “It was a rebellion against the army, the state and [army chief] Gen Asim Munir.”

The premier urged the house to adopt a resolution and pledge that “no one should be allowed to commit such acts against the state or army of Pakistan ever again”.

He also recalled the sacrifices rendered in the fight against terrorism. “Eight thousand Pakistanis lost their lives and … the world acknowledges these great sacrifices. It always uses words of praise for our sacrifices and those of our army”.

The prime minister announced he would be sending the advice for the dissolution of the assembly to the president tonight.

He counted the Special Investment Facilitation Council as an achievement of his government and expressed the hope that the interim government work further on its progress.

