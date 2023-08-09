Bajaur suicide blast toll reaches 64

BAJAUR: Another injured of the July 30 suicide blast succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 64.

According to family members, 53-year-old Ayaz Khan, a resident of Kass Krewand area of Mamond tehsil, who was critically wounded in the suicide blast at the JUI-F convention here, died at the CMH, Peshawar, where he had been under treatment since the explosion.

The body was brought to his native town on Tuesday morning. Later, he was later laid to rest after the funeral prayers, which were attended by scores of residents, his friends and relatives.

Ayaz Khan was said to have been unconscious since the blast.

According to the local health officials, the condition of some of the critically injured persons admitted to different hospitals in Peshawar was still precarious.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2023