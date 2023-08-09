DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 09, 2023

Bajaur suicide blast toll reaches 64

Our Correspondent Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 07:19am

BAJAUR: Another injured of the July 30 suicide blast succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 64.

According to family members, 53-year-old Ayaz Khan, a resident of Kass Krewand area of Mamond tehsil, who was critically wounded in the suicide blast at the JUI-F convention here, died at the CMH, Peshawar, where he had been under treatment since the explosion.

The body was brought to his native town on Tuesday morning. Later, he was later laid to rest after the funeral prayers, which were attended by scores of residents, his friends and relatives.

Ayaz Khan was said to have been unconscious since the blast.

According to the local health officials, the condition of some of the critically injured persons admitted to different hospitals in Peshawar was still precarious.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2023

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Old politics
Updated 09 Aug, 2023

Old politics

Despite the astuteness of his farewell NA speech, it seems Bilawal hasn’t fully read the nation’s mood.
A different tone
09 Aug, 2023

A different tone

RECENT statements by the army’s top brass, as well as the Afghan Taliban leadership, indicate that there is some...
Critical mass
09 Aug, 2023

Critical mass

THE fires of extremism are beginning to consume even those parts of the country that were earlier relatively free of...
Rail tragedy
Updated 08 Aug, 2023

Rail tragedy

One can hardly recall the government making any inquiry public or punishing those responsible for these tragedies.
What’s the hurry?
08 Aug, 2023

What’s the hurry?

THE message that has been broadcast from Islamabad in recent days is troubling. Even as political historians, legal...
Cricketing ties
08 Aug, 2023

Cricketing ties

IDEALLY, sporting ties should not be held hostage by politics, but this is rarely the case in practice, as...