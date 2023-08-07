Shehbaz appoints 10 new HEC members

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed 10 new members against the vacant positions in the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The HEC, which is a regulatory body, takes all important policy decisions regarding higher education through its commission.

According to the summary, the prime minister approved all top of the list candidates from the panels.

The new members of the commission are Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto (VC Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University Jamshoro), Prof Dr Ehsanullah Kakar (former VC Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar), Prof Dr Farid Ahad Khan (plastic surgeon/former chairman Shaikh Zayed Medical Institute, Lahore), Prof Dr Samreen Hussain (VC DUET, Karachi), Mohammad Shakil Durrani (former KP chief secretary), Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar (former federal secretary), Dr Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah (former VC Sheikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur).

Similarly, Mohammad Haider Amin (founder and CEO Group Editor Balochistan Times) Dr Shoaib Mir Memon (former federal secretary) and Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal from Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore have also been appointed as member HEC commission.

The commission is headed by the HEC chairman and it also has several ex-officio members. When contacted, a senior bureaucrat confirmed that the above-mentioned names were approved by the prime minister on Friday and the education ministry would likely notify them as commission members on Monday (today).

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2023