DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 07, 2023

Passengers in a fix after rail disaster disrupts trains schedule

Shazia Hasan Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 08:54am
Train passengers at the Karachi Cantonment Station walk downstairs on a pedestrian bridge to go back to their homes as railway operations come to a halt after the derailment incident near Nawabshah on Sunday. — Shakil Adil
Train passengers at the Karachi Cantonment Station walk downstairs on a pedestrian bridge to go back to their homes as railway operations come to a halt after the derailment incident near Nawabshah on Sunday. — Shakil Adil

KARACHI: Following the tragic and unfortunate derailment of the Hazara Express in Nawabshah, there was chaos and confusion witnessed at the Cantonment Railway Station, where passengers waited to board their trains, which were just not moving.

The trains were all awaiting signal to depart as traffic on the railway tracks was held up. All the trains to reach Karachi as well as departing from Karachi were delayed.

All the platforms had passengers waiting with their luggage, tired and miserable children and elderly family members. Some elderly passengers were also in wheelchairs. All the platforms benches had also been taken after which the passengers just sat down on the floor while also guarding their luggage.

Not knowing when traffic will be restored some decided to dig into their tiffin boxes to eat the food they had packed with them to have while travelling.

Many of them were on the phone informing relatives about the situation, telling them that they were fine. By evening they were also thinking to going back because things did not seem to be improving since afternoon when they heard about the fateful accident. There were also some among them who just decided to cancel travel by train because they were afraid and worried about train travel being unsafe.

As a result of the mishap, the Pak Business Express and the Farid Express, which had left their cities and stations already had to be stopped midway and were said to be three hours late at least.

The Karachi Express, Millat Express, Allama Iqbal Express, Zakaria Express, Green Line Express, Sukkur Express, Khyber Mail and Tezgam were also delayed by three hours each.

The Rahman Baba Express was delayed by one hour and 15 minutes, the Pakistan Express was delayed by four hours and 15 minutes, the Karakoram Express was delayed by four hours and the Shalimar Express was delayed by two hours and 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways set up emergency information desks at both the Karachi Cantonment and City Stations along with one at Hyderabad, too.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Into the unknown
Updated 07 Aug, 2023

Into the unknown

It seems that political parties are barely concerned about constitutional imperatives.
Poor police funding
07 Aug, 2023

Poor police funding

AS police forces across the country paid homage to fallen comrades on Police Martyrs Day this past Friday, the KP ...
Child agony
07 Aug, 2023

Child agony

OURS is a flawed social order. Callous and classist, it is numb to the plague of child labour and abuse, which is...
No surprises
Updated 06 Aug, 2023

No surprises

For the court to hand the PTI chief the maximum possible sentence for the offence he was charged with seems excessive.
Filers and non-filers
06 Aug, 2023

Filers and non-filers

ONE of the major issues with Pakistan’s tax administration is the lack of fairness. The system has been designed ...
Rapacious mining
06 Aug, 2023

Rapacious mining

STRIP the land, plunder the mountains, until all that remains is not even a shadow of a bygone time. That seems to ...