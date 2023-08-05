Man burns wife over petty dispute

SARGODHA: A man with his brother allegedly doused his wife with petrol and set her ablaze following a trivial domestic dispute in their house in Chak 126-SB in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali Police.

According to the police, Ejaz poured petrol on his wife, Tahmina, before igniting the fire with the help of his brother, Imtiaz. Later, they contacted emergency services at 15, and initially attempted to portray the incident as a suicide attempt. However, Tahmina accused her husband and brother-in-law of the heinous act, at which the police arrested both Ejaz and Imtiaz, and registered a case against them.

Tahmina was shifted to the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad.

THEFT: Burglars targeted a shop located in Awasia Market, Sial Mor area, in the jurisdiction of the Laksian police.

The perpetrators made away with cloth and cash worth of Rs5 million.

The police have started looking into the case.

UOS: The University of Sargodha has entered into an agreement of cooperation with the Inclusive Development Foundation of Kazakhstan and the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC.

The agreement aims at facilitating joint scientific, technological, and educational initiatives between the UoS and various universities in Kazakhstan.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was led by UoS VC Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, and Dr Serik N. Nugerbekov, who holds positions in the G-Global International Secretariat and the Nobel Fest Organising Committee.

Dr Nugerbekov provided insights into the role of the IDF of Kazakhstan, which is spearheading the Nobel Fest. The collaborative efforts of the foundation and COMSTECH will culminate in the Nobel Fest on Nov 29 and 30 in Islamabad.

The fest aims to create a platform for open discussions on inclusive policies, focusing on key areas such as economics, finance, technology and innovation, education, social development, and climate change. The event is poised to attract participation from the 57 member countries of the OIC, with their respective science and technology ministers in attendance.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023