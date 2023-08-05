Girl ‘gang-raped’ in capital

ISLAMABAD: Another case of sexual assault surfaced on Friday after police were approached to register a case against the culprits who had abducted and raped a girl.

Bhara Kahu police registered a case under PPC 376 but did not charge the culprits for kidnapping even though the FIR’s contents clearly stated that she was.

According to the FIR, a family left their house to attend a funeral on July 31, leaving behind a 16-year-old girl and boy, 13, at home. Later, a relative of the girl’s father informed him on phone that his daughter was taken away by some people in a vehicle.

The family returned and started searching for the girl, the FIR said, adding that around 3am on August 3, they got information that the girl was lying unconscious outside Polyclinic.

The family reached the spot and brought the girl home, the police said, adding that after she regained her senses, she said two persons had raped her and later abandoned her outside Polyclinic.

The complainant stated that the culprits abducted and raped his daughter and wanted a medico legal conducted, the FIR said.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023