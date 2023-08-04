Islamabad police constitute 5-member JIT to probe maid torture case

The Islamabad police on Friday constituted a five-member special joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the brutal torture of an underage domestic help in the capital.

Rizwana who hails from Sargodha was shifted to Lahore General Hospital in a critical condition on July 24. The wife of a civil judge in Islamabad had allegedly tortured her severely, accusing her of stealing gold jewellery.

According to the girl’s medico-legal certificate (MLC), she had “laceration on head from vertex, on forehead, right side above eyebrow, swollen upper lips, laceration under upper lip on right side, broken left incisor and left canine, laceration on check, nose bleed, laceration on left side of vertex, multiple bruises on lower leg, fracture on right forearm, swollen left and right eyelids, bruise on right skull, laceration on back, multiple bruises on back and attempt on strangulation.”

After showing reluctance, Islamabad police had registered a first information report in the case on July 26. Initially, the police booked the judge’s wife for criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, without mentioning physical torture in the FIR. Later, eight more sections — including murder — were added to it.

Earlier this week, an Islamabad district and sessions court granted pre-arrest bail to the suspect — identified as Somia Asim — till August 7.

In a notification issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the capital police said it had formed a JIT to investigate the torture case on “sheer merit”.

The investigating team is headed by Islamabad DIG (Operations) Shahzad Ahmad Bukhari, Counter Terrorism Department SSP Yasir Afridi, SSP (Investigation) Rukhsar Mehdi and one representative each of the Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau.

“Besides investigating order, the convener of the JIT may co-opt any other member from the Islamabad police to assist the team in better evidence collection on professional lines,” the notification added.

Govt raises alarm over incident

Meanwhile, during a Senate session today, the government raised alarm over the incident and sought strict action against the perpetrators. It also urged the House for legislation on child torture.

Addressing the session, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said the issue was not small. “Everyone knows that the girl became a victim to the power of a civil judge … today she is in the ICU and is fighting for her life.”

She lamented the “relief” granted to the suspect by courts when “someone is using their powers unjustly” and asked if it was fair. “Why is Rizwana not getting justice? Why are the courts not taking notice of this?”

“This incident is very alarming and we need to find out how it took place right under our nose,” Sherry added.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said some laws had been drafted on the governmental level for the protection of children.

“I think we need to seriously cater to this issue,” he stressed, adding that the government would soon present some draft bills in the Senate.

The case

The case was registered at the Humak police station in response to the complaint from the girl’s father, a labourer by profession. According to the FIR, he sent his daughter to the house of the judge at Zartaj Housing Society through an acquaint against Rs10,000 per month salary.

On July 23, he along with his wife and brother-in-law came to the judge’s house to meet his daughter and found her injured and weeping in a room, it added.

They found infected injuries on his head besides wounds all around the face, both arms and legs, the FIR said, adding her tooth was also found broken and swilling on both lips and eyes.

“Her ribs were also found broken, and injuries were found on her back. Marks of strangulation were also found around her neck.”

When asked, she told her family that the judge’s wife used to torture and beat her with batons and spoons daily and did not provide her with dinner.

The FIR said the girl was detained in a room since her arrival at the house. Later, the family took her to the Sargodha DHQ hospital where the girl’s condition deteriorated and was then referred to Lahore.