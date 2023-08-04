Maryam Nawaz for action against culprit in maid torture case

LAHORE: PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has demanded strict action against those involved in brutal torture of teen maid Rizwana.

She visited the Lahore General Hospital on Thursday and inquired after her.

Talking to reporters, Ms Nawaz said the laws for the protection of underage domestic help were hardly implemented. She said if the suspect was sitting on the chair of justice how come justice would be ensured.

“The federal and provincial governments and the judiciary should play their role to provide justice to the victim girl,” she demanded.

Rizwana who hails from Sargodha was shifted to LGH in a critical condition on July 24. The wife of a civil judge in Islamabad had allegedly tortured her severely, accusing her of stealing gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Mayo Hospital to see Aiman, a victim of brutal violence, and her injured mother from Vehari.

He inquired after their health and assured them of government’s full assistance to get justice.

