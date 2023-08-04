US Congress urged to recognise Islam as great religion

WASHINGTON: Congress has taken a significant step towards recognising Islam as a major religion, emphasising its role in promoting peace and harmony.

The resolution — introduced by Representative Al Green of Texas and backed by Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Andre Carson — comes at a time of renewed effort to brand Islam as a radical faith and would discourage anti-Islamic deeds like the desecration of Holy Quran.

Mr Green, a Texas Democrat, is also a member of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus. He opposed President Trump’s order to ban immigration from Muslim countries and a 2015 move to brand Islam as a radical faith.

The House received the resolution, which aims to foster better understanding and respect for the Islamic faith within American society, on July 28 and referred it to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The text covers basic tenets of Islam and practices and traditions of the Muslim community, pointing out that the word “Islam” means “submission to the will of God” and “peace”.

It recognises the Holy Quran as the primary scripture of Islam and notes that Muslims consider it to be the book of divine guidance. It also points out that Islam is the second largest and fastest-growing religion of the world, with approximately two billion Muslims worldwide while 3,500,000 Muslims live in the US as well.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2023