Suspected militant killed in blast on Quetta’s Spinny Road: police

A suspected terrorist was killed in a blast on Quetta’s Spinny Road on Wednesday night after the explosive material he was carrying detonated, according to police.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police said in a statement that the explosive material probably detonated “accidentally”, adding that no suicide jacket or its remains had been found at the site of the blast until late on Wednesday night.

Separately, Balochistan police said in a statement the suspected militant was carrying explosive material with the intention to commit an act of terrorism.

The statement added that CTD personnel, investigators and a bomb disposal squad had reached the site of the blast after the incident.

The CTD statement said the matter was being investigated.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in Pakistan has worsened, with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the talks with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed TTP.

Last month, nine army soldiers were martyred in an attack on a military installation in Balochistan’s Zhob Cantt.

According to Zhob District Commissioner (DC) Azeem Kakar, a civilian woman was also killed in the incident after being caught in the crossfire while five other civilians were left injured.

Around the same time, security forces had come under fire from militants in Balochistan’s Sui during an operation in the area. During the fire exchange, three soldiers were martyred.

Seven terrorists were killed in both attacks during retaliatory action.