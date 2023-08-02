DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2023

Petroleum price hike shocks industry

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 2, 2023 Updated August 2, 2023 09:15am
Motorists wait to fill their vehicles’ tanks at a petrol station in Islamabad following an increase of petroleum prices by the government on June 2, 2022. — AFP
Motorists wait to fill their vehicles’ tanks at a petrol station in Islamabad following an increase of petroleum prices by the government on June 2, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Trade and industry leaders have said that almost Rs20 per litre increase in high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol prices would put an additional burden on the industries and general public at a time when they are already hard-pressed with up to Rs7.5 per unit power tariff hike amid unprecedented inflation.

They said the industrial and general consumers will be feeling the pinch of high transportation costs as petrol and diesel prices have swelled to Rs272.95 and Rs273.40 per litre, respectively.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh strongly condemned the massive hike in petroleum products saying it would fuel the inflationary pressures and push up the cost of doing business — which is already the highest in the region.

He questioned how the existing export orders can be met profitably after the double blow of electricity and petroleum price hikes.

The FPCCI chief expressed his concerns that domestic and international demand for Pakistani products would be at an all-time low as inflation has severely affected the purchasing power of the domestic consumers and for international and regional markets, local products have become uncompetitive.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry President Faraz ur Rahman criticised the massive hike in petroleum prices, which would not only impact industrialists but also exert severe economic pressure on the general public.

He lamented the government for affecting the public’s budget by raising petroleum levies and taxes, following the terms set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Markazi Tanzeem-i-Tajiran President Kashif Chaudhry said they would start a country-wide protest in case the government did not withdraw the hikes in petroleum and power rates.

Petroleum sales

The country’s oil sales plunged by 6pc year-on-year in July while it remained stable on a month-on-month basis to 1.35m tonnes, Arif Habib Ltd (AHL) said.

Petrol sales in July stood at 0.66m tonnes, up by 2pc over June, while it was higher by 10pc year-on-year.

High-speed diesel sales fell by nine per cent in July to 0.49m tonnes in June, while it showed an 11pc growth on a year-on-year basis.

Published in Dawn, Aug 2nd, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Intelligence failure
Updated 02 Aug, 2023

Intelligence failure

The intelligence apparatus should be streamlined and work in concert under an empowered Nacta.
SBP projections
02 Aug, 2023

SBP projections

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 22pc doesn’t sync well with a key goal of the new...
Haryana riots
02 Aug, 2023

Haryana riots

AS India prepares for general elections next year, one can expect the Sangh Parivar to deploy dubious methods to ...
Climate adaptation
01 Aug, 2023

Climate adaptation

FOR Pakistan, searing heatwaves, severe squalls, hunger and displacement make climate change a hot topic. The...
Gutting democracy
Updated 01 Aug, 2023

Gutting democracy

Even the PTI’s rivals have had the foresight to realise that this proposed law is an equal threat to their parties.
GB road safety
01 Aug, 2023

GB road safety

WHILE road safety in Pakistan is overall poor, the situation is particularly acute on the high-altitude ...