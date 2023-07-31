Glof risk as monsoon rains continue to lash many areas

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Heavy rains continued to batter several parts of the country on Sunday, causing floods and landslides and damaging roads and bridges, with the weather department forecasting more rains over the coming days.

In Balochistan’s Washuk district, a dam broke, affecting many villages, and several houses were destroyed, rendering families without shelter. In Abbottabad, a house collapsed after a mound caved in because of heavy rainfall and flooding, leaving one person dead and two girls injured.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued warnings of possible floods and glacial lake outburst floods in certain regions. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid weather in most places, with the possibility of heavy rain and storms in some areas.

The heavy rain has caused significant destruction to various roads and bridges, leading to disruptions in transportation. The road link between Quetta and Sibi has been restored for light vehicles after a week, but traffic remains suspended between Balochistan and Punjab through Fort Monroe after a bridge was swept away at the Barkhan-Dera Ghazi Khan road.

Landslides have also affected the mountainous area that connects Balochistan with Dera Ghazi Khan and other parts of southern Punjab. Additionally, the Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway has been impacted by a landslide between Zhob and Dhanasar area, exacerbating the transportation challenges caused by heavy downpours.

Authorities are working to help affected families, providing tents, food, water, and other essentials. However, the situation remains challenging as the rain shows no signs of abating. Rivers are overflowing, making it difficult for people to move around, and communities in various districts are facing hardships due to the heavy rain and floods.

According to the PMD, shallow monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were penetrating in central parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also present over the upper and central parts of the country.

NDMA’s warning

The NDMA on Sunday issued an advisory indicating risks of flood and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) due to expected rain in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These regions would likely experience rains over the next 48 to 72 hours, the NDMA said, citing a forecast from the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Due to the confluence of flows at Taunsa, Panjand and Guddu Barrages, the high flood level might be reached on July 30 and the high flood level at Sukkur Barrage on July 31 (today).

An increase in the flow of rivers and streams of GB and the occurrence of GLOF in mountain valleys was also expected.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2023