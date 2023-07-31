DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2023

Afghan player smashes 42 runs off one over

AFP Published July 31, 2023 Updated July 31, 2023 09:21am

KABUL: Afghan international cricketer Sediqullah Atal smashed an astonishing 42 runs off one over Saturday in a Kabul Premier League Twenty20 match.

The onslaught over came as the Shaheen Hunters were playing Abasin Defenders at Kabul’s Ayobi Cricket Stadium in the country’s domestic Twenty20 competition.

Atal, a 21-year-old all-rounder who has one T20 international cap to his name, was on 76 — and his team on 158 for six — when spinner Amir Zazai trundled in to deliver his first ball of the 19th over.

Zazai had conceded 35 runs for one wicket off three overs at that point, but overstepped the crease and Atal smashed him for six.

The next ball was a wide — which went through the keeper for four byes — meaning Zazai’s two deliveries had cost 12 runs, and he still had six balls to bowl.

Each of those was sent soaring over boundary ropes by Atal in an astonishing display of power hitting as he finished on 118 not out off 56 balls.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bajaur bombing
31 Jul, 2023

Bajaur bombing

The Taliban regime next door is also proving to be a problem.
Auto slump
Updated 31 Jul, 2023

Auto slump

Analysts agree that it is likely that industry sales will remain suppressed over the next couple of years.
Foo fighters
31 Jul, 2023

Foo fighters

“THE truth is out there.” The ominous tagline of the hit science fiction drama The X-Files has taken on a new...
Fluid & resilient
Updated 29 Jul, 2023

Fluid & resilient

Afghan Taliban’s assumption of power is giving increased operational space to the TTP in Afghanistan.
Six-month window
Updated 30 Jul, 2023

Six-month window

In the vaccination drive next month, health authorities must ensure that every child under five is covered.
Series win
Updated 30 Jul, 2023

Series win

Pakistan struggled in the last two cycles of the WTC but its performance in Sri Lanka was much better.