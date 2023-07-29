Pakistan Post raises local postal rates up to 150pc

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan Post has increased domestic postal rates by 50 per cent and 150pc from August 1.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Communication, rates for non-registered ordinary letters, envelops and aerogrammes have been inc­reased from Rs20 to Rs30 for 20 grams, Rs38 to Rs60 for 50 grams, Rs50 to Rs75 for 100g, Rs75 to Rs120 for 250g, Rs100 to Rs150 for 500g, Rs200 to Rs300 per kilogram, and Rs250 to Rs380 for 2kg.

Other than textbooks, which include pamphlets, journals, periodicals, sheets of music, maps, printed circulars, invitations, bills, greeting cards, and books other than textbooks, the rates will be increased from Rs2 to Rs5 per 100g.

Parcel rates have also been increased as follows: 1kg increased from Rs100 to Rs150, 3kg from Rs175 to Rs270, 5kg from Rs250 to Rs380, 10kg from Rs375 to Rs570, 15kg from Rs500 to Rs750, 20kg from Rs625 to Rs940, 25kg from Rs750 to Rs1,130, and 30kg from Rs875 to Rs1,320.

The rates for printed materials and parcels, including textbooks, have been increased. Urgent mail service rates have also seen an increase.

For deliveries within cities or between Rawalpindi and Islam­abad, including all taxes and charges, the rates will be increased from Rs59 to Rs90. For 500g, the rate will be Rs110, with an additional Rs45 for each half kilogram thereafter. For deliveries between other cities, up to 250g will be Rs230, and each additional half kilogram will cost Rs75.

For cash-on-delivery within the city, charges will be Rs55 for up to 250g, Rs80 for up to 500g, and Rs18 for each additional half kilogram. For cash-on-delivery outside the city, the charges will be Rs87 for up to 250g, Rs122 for 500g, and Rs35 for every additional 500g booked.

