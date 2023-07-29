DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2023

Pakistan Post raises local postal rates up to 150pc

Aamir Yasin Published July 29, 2023 Updated July 29, 2023 07:59am

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan Post has increased domestic postal rates by 50 per cent and 150pc from August 1.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Communication, rates for non-registered ordinary letters, envelops and aerogrammes have been inc­reased from Rs20 to Rs30 for 20 grams, Rs38 to Rs60 for 50 grams, Rs50 to Rs75 for 100g, Rs75 to Rs120 for 250g, Rs100 to Rs150 for 500g, Rs200 to Rs300 per kilogram, and Rs250 to Rs380 for 2kg.

Other than textbooks, which include pamphlets, journals, periodicals, sheets of music, maps, printed circulars, invitations, bills, greeting cards, and books other than textbooks, the rates will be increased from Rs2 to Rs5 per 100g.

Parcel rates have also been increased as follows: 1kg increased from Rs100 to Rs150, 3kg from Rs175 to Rs270, 5kg from Rs250 to Rs380, 10kg from Rs375 to Rs570, 15kg from Rs500 to Rs750, 20kg from Rs625 to Rs940, 25kg from Rs750 to Rs1,130, and 30kg from Rs875 to Rs1,320.

The rates for printed materials and parcels, including textbooks, have been increased. Urgent mail service rates have also seen an increase.

For deliveries within cities or between Rawalpindi and Islam­abad, including all taxes and charges, the rates will be increased from Rs59 to Rs90. For 500g, the rate will be Rs110, with an additional Rs45 for each half kilogram thereafter. For deliveries between other cities, up to 250g will be Rs230, and each additional half kilogram will cost Rs75.

For cash-on-delivery within the city, charges will be Rs55 for up to 250g, Rs80 for up to 500g, and Rs18 for each additional half kilogram. For cash-on-delivery outside the city, the charges will be Rs87 for up to 250g, Rs122 for 500g, and Rs35 for every additional 500g booked.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fluid & resilient
Updated 29 Jul, 2023

Fluid & resilient

Afghan Taliban’s assumption of power is giving increased operational space to the TTP in Afghanistan.
Six-month window
29 Jul, 2023

Six-month window

THE goal is tantalisingly close. This year has so far seen only one case of wild poliovirus, with a three-year-old...
Series win
29 Jul, 2023

Series win

IT had been a while since Pakistan last won a Test series. However, on Thursday, Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an...
Control.pk
Updated 28 Jul, 2023

Control.pk

Govt clearly has no clue about how to empower the IT industry and unlock its potential.
SIFC initiative
28 Jul, 2023

SIFC initiative

GIVEN the haste with which the government is trying to roll out a legal infrastructure for the military-backed...
UNGA resolution
28 Jul, 2023

UNGA resolution

AS attempts by bigots and provocateurs to attack Islam’s sacred symbols continue unabated, efforts are also being...