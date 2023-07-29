Aurat March Lahore representatives alarmed at new ‘draconian laws’

LAHORE: The Aurat March Lahore representatives are alarmed at the restrictive laws passed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

In a shocking turn of events, the coalition government has come under fire for its recent undemocratic actions, raising concerns among the citizens and civil society, says a statement by the Aurat March representatives.

The passage and rubber-stamping of several laws restricting civil liberties and free speech have sparked outrage and apprehension.

They point out that one of the laws that have stirred significant apprehension is the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023, which grants the Act extended powers, encompassing “unauthorised” disclosure, electronic crimes and defamation for anyone subject to the Act.

The move has fueled anxiety about the civilians facing trials in the military courts who are being tried under the Army Act, effectively silencing dissent and opposition voices.

According to the statement, the Aurat March representatives expressed concerns at the passage of amendments to the Elections Act, 2017, greatly augmenting the powers of the caretaker government to make decisions regarding the “economic interests of Pakistan”.

Such sweeping authority in the hands of the caretaker government has raised questions about transparency and accountability, they said.

Moreover, the Cabinet has given the green signal to two bills – the E-Safety Bill 2023 and the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 – which aim at tightening the government’s grip on data and social media.

According to the statement, these bills could have serious implications on the privacy and security of citizens’ personal information as well as potential ramifications for businesses in an economically challenging period.

Disturbingly, reports have surfaced regarding amendments to the controversial “Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016” that intend to expand the powers of Section 20.

This move could criminalise the sharing of “false information” and empower the government to remove any content that portrays the military and judiciary in a negative light. Such measures appear to further curtail freedom of expression and dissent in the country.

In light of these developments, the Aurat March Lahore has called on all citizens to unite and voice their concerns about these draconian laws.

They fear that the timing of these laws points to the upcoming elections not being conducted in a free and fair manner. The organisation urges the current government to reconsider its actions and show moral integrity.

