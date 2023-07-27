DAWN.COM Logo

Flood warnings affect tourism badly in Swat, say traders

July 27, 2023

SWAT: The local traders and hoteliers said here on Wednesday that tourism suffered in the region after government issued flood warnings for the entire summer season.

Addressing a crowded press conference, Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rahat Ali Khan, Traders Federation spokesperson Dr Khalid Mehmood, general secretary of Swat Petroleum and CNG Association Zahoor Iqbal, general secretary of Hotel Association Mohammad Wakil, Dr Zakir Mohammad, Yousaf Ali, Adnan Khan and others opposed the government’s decision to increase taxes.

They said that the middle and working classes would suffer owing to the economic policies of the government. They demanded of the government to check the negative impacts of the deal with International Monetary Fund.

They said that government should take austerity measures. They said that increase in power tariff put unbearable burden on people. The representatives of traders said that tourism was badly affected in Swat after issuance of flood warnings by Provincial Disaster Management Authority. They claimed that rivers in Swat flowed at normal level and tourists could easily visit the area.

They threatened to organise protests and strikes in Malakand division if government did not respond to their request within 10 days.

BAKERS: The members of Nanbai Association have shown concerns over hike in the prices of wheat, gas and other essential daily commodities.

They said that despite increase in the rates of all essential commodities, the district administration did not allow them to sell a roti at Rs30 and imposed heavy fines on them.

Led by president of the association Sabz Ali, vice president Hassan Zada, senior vice president Rahim and general secretary Naeem, a large number of bakers gathered in Swat Press Club and chanted slogans against the high price of flour and low rate of bread.

They said that they could not afford to sell a 140-gram roti at Rs20 as the price of wheat flour was increased by the government more than 10 times.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2023

