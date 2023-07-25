DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 25, 2023

Imran to appear before FIA today after Qureshi, Umar quizzed in cipher case

Malik Asad Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan is due to appear today (Tuesday) before an Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team looking into the cipher issue, a day after his aides Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were questioned in connection with the same case.

In remarks telecast over social media on Monday night, the PTI chairman said he had no idea what the agency wanted to quiz him about.

He admitted that a cipher was a most secret document, as its leak could compromise the secrecy of the entire network of diplomatic communications.

Mr Khan also claimed that the cipher “had never left the foreign office”, therefore there was no question of it being lost.

Last week, former principal secretary Azam Khan had recorded a ‘confessional statement’, accusing former prime minister Imran Khan of using the coded document to subvert the no-confidence motion.

Following these revelations, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused Mr Khan of undermining national security and also blamed Mr Qureshi for abetting in the crime.

An eight-member joint investigation team, headed by Rana Jabbar, Director Islamabad Zone of the FIA, recorded the statements of Mr Qureshi and Mr Umar on Monday.

Talking to the media after his appearance before the FIA team, Mr Qureshi said the cipher was an undeniable fact. He said that it was very sensitive issue, and two sessions of the National Security Committee (NSC) were convened — one chaired by Mr Khan and another convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that in both sittings, this fact was never rejected, and it was treated as interference in Pakistan’s internal matter, and the NSC decided to send demarche in Islamabad and Washington.

He regretted that the Supreme Court did not entertain the petition seeking probe into the cipher issue; otherwise, the issue would have been resolved much earlier.

He pointed out that the no-confidence motion was tabled, and Mr Khan being prime minister, reacted accordingly.

Mr Khan had, in a public gathering on March 27, 2022 in Islamabad, waved a letter claiming that it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” backed by the US for regime change.

The interior minister explained that since the cipher was a confidential document, its disclosure in the public was unlawful and crime.

While the former principal secretary confessed that the original copy of cipher was still missing, the interior minister hinted that Mr Khan still has it and said that Mr Khan would be booked for violating the Official Secrets Act.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The necropolitics of Maria B

The necropolitics of Maria B

Afiya S. Zia
Pakistan's minorities are unlikely to make any gains because freelancing moral crusaders like Maria B have flipped to seek redemption via social media performances and the state is fully invested in the piety-populism project.

Opinion

Editorial

Interim set-up
25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

IT is becoming clearer and clearer that the upcoming elections will be far from a fair contest. The PML-N and PPP...
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...
Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...