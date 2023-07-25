Beggar woman gang-raped for 10 days in Punjab’s Lodhran

BAHAWALPUR: A beggar woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped for 10 days in Lodhran by five people, three of whom were arrested by the police on Sunday.

According to the Lodhran police, the alleged rape survivor was acquainted with the main suspect, a motorcycle-rickshaw driver, with whom she used to beg in rural areas on a daily basis.

Last week, he allegedly abducted her during their usual journey and took her to a house in a village within the jurisdiction of the Lodhran Saddar police. On her disappearance, a case of abduction was registered on her husband’s complaint.

After 10 days, the rape survivor managed to escape and returned home, informing her husband of her abduction and rape by the suspects. Following her medical examination, it was confirmed that she had been gang-raped.

The police have arrested three of the five suspects and are searching for the remaining two. In light of the new evidence, the FIR registered under section 365 PPC for abduction will include the rape section 376 of the PPC.

