DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 23, 2023

DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at flat in Lahore’s DHA

Imran Gabol Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 09:35am
Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal passed away on Saturday. — Photo by author.
Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal passed away on Saturday. — Photo by author.

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shariq Jamal was found dead in a rented flat in DHA early on Saturday.

Mr Jamal, who belonged to Peshawar, was living in a flat in DHA where he was found unconscious and was taken to the National Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Nishtar Town police shifted the body to Jinnah Hospital mortuary where the doctors performed autopsy and his body was handed over to his family on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased’s wife and daughter also approached the hospital and refused to carry out any legal action.

A police official on condition of anonymity told Dawn that a woman, her husband and domestic help (who brought the DIG to hospital unconscious) were taken into custody.

Quoting the couple, he said the DIG’s health deteriorated at the flat after taking some antidepressants and they just shifted him to hospital.

He said the servants and the couple were later released after questioning while adding the family did not want any legal action.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar told Dawn that Mr Jamal was his batchmate and he was OSD.

He said the exact cause of death was not ascertained yet and police were waiting for a medical and forensic report.

He said initial reports suggested side effect of some medicine.

“No one was arrested in the case but some servants and friends were called for questioning and were allowed to go,” he said.

DIG Operation Ali Nasir Rizvi told this reporter that the family of the deceased was waiting for autopsy and forensic reports for registration of a case.

Mr Jamal wrote two Urdu poetry books Atish Zir Paa and Fasana Kaun-o-Makan. He served as Lahore DIG investigation and DIG telecommunication, traffic and railway.

A Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team and police inspected the apartment and collected some evidence such as food samples and utensils for analysis.

He was laid to rest at a local graveyard.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...
Bulldozed
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

Bulldozed

Had the government been sleeping for the last few months that it finally realised it had necessary business to conduct at the eleventh hour?
Naila’s feat
22 Jul, 2023

Naila’s feat

NAILA Kiani continues to go from summit to summit; her latest ascent — of Broad Peak — making her the first ...
More provocation
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

More provocation

The responsibility to control acts of desecration lies with Western governments.