Moonis Elahi declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 09:57am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate has declared former federal minister Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender (PO) for his continuous non-appearance in the proceedings of a money laundering case by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The magistrate directed the prosecution to initiate the process for confiscation of the assets owned by Moonis, a son of former chief minister Parvez Elahi.

The magistrate also summoned details of the travel history and bank accounts maintained by the suspect.

The FIA had registered three cases of alleged money laundering against Moonis after he left the country. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) also registered a case against him and others.

At present, Moonis’ father is under detention as ordered by the deputy commissioner of Lahore under the Maintenance of Public Order. He has also been shifted to Adiala jail.

The detention order of Elahi was issued apparently to frustrate his release from the prison following the bail granted to him by the courts in multiple cases of corruption and criminal offence.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2023

