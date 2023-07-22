DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 22, 2023

DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence in Lahore: police

Imran Gabol Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 07:36pm
Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal passed away on Saturday. — Photo by author.
Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal passed away on Saturday. — Photo by author.

Shariq Jamal, a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, was found dead at his residence in Lahore’s DHA neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday, police said in a statement.

He was initially brought to National Hospital in Lahore where the doctors confirmed the death.

Upon receiving the news, the deceased officer’s family members, including his daughter and wife, rushed to the hospital.

Subsequently, the body was transferred to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police added.

The police indicated that the exact cause of death will be determined only after the autopsy was conducted.

According to a police spokesperson, the body’s autopsy has been conducted, but its result is awaited.

The body had been handed over to the heirs, following which it was buried, the spokesperson said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bulldozed
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

Bulldozed

Had the government been sleeping for the last few months that it finally realised it had necessary business to conduct at the eleventh hour?
Naila’s feat
22 Jul, 2023

Naila’s feat

NAILA Kiani continues to go from summit to summit; her latest ascent — of Broad Peak — making her the first ...
More provocation
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

More provocation

The responsibility to control acts of desecration lies with Western governments.
Cipher saga
Updated 21 Jul, 2023

Cipher saga

With elections around the corner, it seems a last-ditch attempt is being made to knock Imran Khan out of the race.
Muharram safety
21 Jul, 2023

Muharram safety

WITH the month of Muharram underway, the authorities have upped security arrangements across the country, especially...
Ruthless rains
21 Jul, 2023

Ruthless rains

DISASTERS are natural; the ensuing havoc is manmade. Once again, familiar monsoon misery returns with intense...