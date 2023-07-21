DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 21, 2023

IMF demands ‘swift action’ to recapitalise four banks

Kazim Alam Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 07:36am

KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said delays in structural reforms — such as “resolving” the four undercapitalised banks — can hamper stability in the country’s financial sector.

The resolution of a bank means restructuring a failing lender in a situation where regulators believe there’s no prospect of its recovery.

In a detailed Staff Report prepared by an IMF team for the July 12 meeting of its Executive Board to greenlight the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), the Washington-based lender said the full impact of the economic downturn has yet to materialise even though the banking sector appears stable for now.

The IMF didn’t name names in the 120-page report, but analysts believe that three of the four undercapitalised banks include Silkbank Ltd and Summit Bank Ltd from the private sector and SME Bank Ltd from the public sector.

There was no consensus among analysts over the name of the last under-capitalised bank that belongs to the public sector.

“Maintaining financial stability requires close oversight and swift action to address undercapitalised financial institutions. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should accelerate the recapitalisation process using its existing powers,” the IMF said.

On its part, the SBP has promised the IMF that it’ll ensure the two undercapitalised private-sector banks — presumably Silkbank and Summit Bank — enter “resolution” if they fail to get fully capitalised.

“We have delayed resolution because of ongoing talks with potential investors. We will remain closely engaged with the two undercapitalised private banks and are committed to ensuring compliance with the minimum capital requirements (MCR) at the earliest,” the IMF report quoted the Pakistani authorities as saying.

As for Summit Bank, a UAE investor became its majority shareholder in April by injecting fresh equity of Rs10bn. The injection of capital against new shares is meant to fix the bank’s capital adequacy issues.

At the end of March 2022, the bank’s paid-up capital stood at negative Rs22.6bn as opposed to the statutory requirement of Rs10bn.

With respect to Silkbank, the commercial lender has been seeking out investors for many years now, with MCB Bank being the latest institution to have initiated its due diligence.

Silkbank’s accumulated losses amounted to Rs20.2bn at the end of 2020, which is the last time the bank released its financial accounts. Its capital stood at Rs3.16bn against the prescribed MCR of Rs10bn at the end of 2020.

Speaking to Dawn on Thursday, Chase Securities Research Director Yousuf M. Farooq said depositors have no reason to worry about their funds lying with any of the undercapitalised banks given that the SBP’s track record of protecting depositors even at the cost of shareholders.

According to the IMF, the SBP has also committed to it that it’ll move ahead with resolving one public-sector bank — presumably SME Bank — after the cabinet ratified its decision to remove the institution from the privatisation list and liquidate it.

The SBP has also committed to the IMF that it’ll work with the shareholders of a mid-sized public-sector bank — which became undercapitalised during 2022-23 on account of credit and mark-to-market losses — towards making it capital-compliant by the end of September 2023.

According to one analyst, the fourth undercapitalised lender is Sindh Bank. The lender has an equity of around Rs16bn, with Rs2bn in losses on its held-to-maturity portfolio as well as Rs7.8bn in non-performing loans.

“If these losses are booked, the bank would become undercapitalised,” said the analyst while requesting anonymity.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher saga
Updated 21 Jul, 2023

Cipher saga

With elections around the corner, it seems a last-ditch attempt is being made to knock Imran Khan out of the race.
Muharram safety
21 Jul, 2023

Muharram safety

WITH the month of Muharram underway, the authorities have upped security arrangements across the country, especially...
Ruthless rains
21 Jul, 2023

Ruthless rains

DISASTERS are natural; the ensuing havoc is manmade. Once again, familiar monsoon misery returns with intense...
IMF report
Updated 20 Jul, 2023

IMF report

A longer-term IMF programme seems inevitable for next govt to resolve structural challenges.
A new INDIA?
20 Jul, 2023

A new INDIA?

AFTER nearly a decade of BJP-led rule, disparate opposition parties in India have decided to bury the hatchet and ...
Turning back migrants
20 Jul, 2023

Turning back migrants

THE inhumane and deeply problematic migration legislation that for months has passed between the UK parliament’s...