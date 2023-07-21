DAWN.COM Logo

Super tax illegal, declares IHC

APP Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday declared the imposition of super tax on various companies as against the law and terminated all notices in this regard.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict on a petition moved by various private companies and institutions against the imposition of super tax. The court declared Section 4c of the Income Tax Ordinance as illegal.

Petitioners’ lawyers Salman Akram Raja, Adnan Haider Randhawa Advocate and others appeared before the court.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2023

