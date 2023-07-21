DAWN.COM Logo

PCB removes top officials from respective posts

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 07:24am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director Media Sami-ul-Hasan was removed from his post and shifted to the Special Projects department on Thursday.

The development came not long after former chief executive Faisal Hasnain had met the same fate.

The changes were made with immediate effect on the directives of the board’s interim Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Faisal — hired as the chief executive last year during Ramiz Raja’s tenure as chairman — was working in an undefined role following the restoration of the PCB’s 2014 constitution, which does not include the said position.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his post, Faisal had been on the forefront of the affairs under former interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi, who had replaced Ramiz in January this year.

However, with now Sethi gone as well and Zaka in charge, Faisal seems to have been pushed out of the board’s power circle.

Sami, formerly the International Cricket Council’s media director, has run the PCB’s media department since 2019 but seems to have fallen out of favour as well.

Raza Kitchlew, a senior official of the media depar­t­ment, has been appointed as the acting head of the unit.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2023

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

