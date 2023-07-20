DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 20, 2023

Genetic clue may help explain Covid ‘super dodgers’

AFP Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 09:22am
People sit at a community vaccination centre, ahead of an expected border reopening with China, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, January 4. — Reuters
People sit at a community vaccination centre, ahead of an expected border reopening with China, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hong Kong, China, January 4. — Reuters

PARIS: People who have a particular genetic variant are twice as likely to never get sick when they contract Covid-19, researchers said on Wednesday, offering the first potential explanation for the lucky group dubbed the “super dodgers”.

Those who have two copies of the variant are eight times more likely to never get any symptoms from Covid, according to the study in the journal Nature.

Previous research has suggested that at least 20 per cent of the millions of Covid infections during the pandemic were asymptomatic.

To find out what could be behind these cases, researchers took advantage of a database of volunteer bone marrow donors in the United States.

The database included each person’s type of human leukocyte antigen (HLA), which are molecules on the surface of most cells in the body.

The immune system uses HLA to see which cells belong in the body, and they are thou­ght to play a key role in the response to viral infections.

The researchers had nearly 30,000 people on the bone marrow registry self-report their Covid tests and symptoms on a mobile phone app.

More than 1,400 unvaccinated people tested positive for Covid between February 2020 and late April 2021, the study said.

Out of that group, 136 saw no Covid symptoms two weeks before and after testing positive. One in five of that group carried at least one copy of an HLA variant called HLA-B*15:01.

Those fortunate enough to have two copies of the gene — one from their mother, one from their father — were over eight times more likely to be asymptomatic from Covid than other people, the study said.

To find out why this was the case, the team carried out separate research looking at T cells, which protect the body from infections, in people who carried the variant.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2023

Coronavirus
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF report
Updated 20 Jul, 2023

IMF report

A longer-term IMF programme seems inevitable for next govt to resolve structural challenges.
A new INDIA?
20 Jul, 2023

A new INDIA?

AFTER nearly a decade of BJP-led rule, disparate opposition parties in India have decided to bury the hatchet and ...
Turning back migrants
20 Jul, 2023

Turning back migrants

THE inhumane and deeply problematic migration legislation that for months has passed between the UK parliament’s...
Census & polls
Updated 19 Jul, 2023

Census & polls

The only way out of the current quagmire is for free and fair polls to be held on time.
New political party
19 Jul, 2023

New political party

IT is a sorry farce. With the powers that be bent on making the situation difficult for Imran Khan and his PTI, new...
Trilateral rail link
19 Jul, 2023

Trilateral rail link

PAKISTAN has long been striving for greater surface connectivity via rail and road routes to boost trade, tourism ...